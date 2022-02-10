life-style, life, young astrophysicist, recommended books, books for young scientists

It's not exactly a science question, but we could hardly resist answering this one for a reader. Physics-loving journalist Lauren Fuge recommended this list of science books for kids aged 11 to 13. Royal Institution of Australia Education Manager recommended Big Ideas for Curious Minds: An Introduction to Philosophy. Finally, we reached out to our outgoing RiAus Lead Scientist, astrophysicist and director of the Space Technology and Industry Institute at Swinburne University of Technology, Professor Alan Duffy. Here's what Alan had to say to this grandparent of a budding scientist. Thanks so much for reaching out on behalf of your grandson. At 12 years old, I recall I was very interested in cosmology as well. I started trying to read Stephen Hawking's A Brief History of Time, and it opened my eyes to a world of dark matter, black holes, colliding galaxies and expanding universes. I've since reread the book, and what I realise now is that I didn't really get much of it right - I didn't actually understand as much as I thought I understood at the time. But it didn't matter, because it inspired me. It allowed me to realise that there was a career out there called a cosmologist, where you could literally be paid to study the universe. For me, that was as profoundly informative as the science I was reading itself. More science: For your grandson, I would highly recommend Neil deGrasse Tyson's more age-appropriate book, Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry. But also don't be afraid to give him more advanced cosmology books, like A Brief History of Time (or, quite frankly, any of Stephen Hawking's works). Tell your grandson that it's okay to not understand everything that you're reading. It's okay to have questions at the end of the book; that's a good thing. It was how I was inspired to become a professional astrophysicist. In fact, my PhD was focused on dark matter and cosmology - all because of how much my eyes were opened by Stephen Hawking and his words, even though at 12 years old, I really didn't understand all of it. That's what it means to be a scientist: to be constantly curious, constantly uncertain and constantly questioning. It sounds like your grandson is well on his way. I wish him luck. ACM has partnered with Cosmos, Australia's only independent science newsroom, to fulfill your curiosity and help to answer those curly science questions swirling around your brain. So we want to hear what you're curious about. Maybe the Earth fascinates you, or something about the human body has you stumped, perhaps your children want to know more about honey bees - whatever it is, we're here to help. Use the form to send us all the outlandish, practical or niggling science questions you have and we will find the right person to answer it.

