music, tips, brain, exercise, teacher, instrument

Music is for everyone and no matter what age or skill level, learning and playing an instrument can be life-changing in a good way. It's fun and challenging. Not only will you be learning a new skill but also helping your brain function well. John Prefontaine is the owner of a guitar and music studio and a teacher himself with decades of experience. "I don't have a musical bone in my body" is a comment he often hears, but never believes. He finds nothing more satisfying than the delight on the faces of his students when they conquer pieces that seemed insurmountable and this, John said, comes down to enjoyment. Here are John's top five reasons for why everyone should learn a musical instrument: Learning music is an essential skill to exercise all parts of the brain. Starting from an early age is ideal, however mature age students also benefit greatly from lessons and learning music has been proven to help exercise arthritic joints and reduce symptoms of dementia in senior students, for example. Music allows the student to express themselves in a unique way, helping build self-confidence by reaching milestones during their musical journey. Also collaborating with other artists can really assist with teamwork and management. Playing music is a fantastic way to relieve stress and help improve the quality of one's life. Music creates natural connections to many subjects such as mathematics, science, reading and writing. Studies show talented musicians commonly excel in other academic fields. Playing music is fun. Even more fun when shared with others during a performance whether it be solo or with a band. It can create unbreakable bonds between other members for a lifetime.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/9d9ae529-9765-496f-be44-624a585c664c.jpg/r0_299_5760_3553_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg