We all want our kids to do well at school, or at least to pass. Good marks ensure their options are many, whether they go on to further education or choose to enter the workforce when the time comes. So how do you know if your child is in need of a tutor? Are there signs for worried parents? Private tutor Mary*, is a former primary school teacher and mother of four. "For the past 35 years I have been a tutor of school age children from year 3 to year 11," Mary said. "Parents usually know when something is wrong. If your child needs a tutor, the signs are there." Here are Mary's four pointers to look out for with your child. An ambiguous parent-teacher interview At the first parent-teacher interview, listen carefully to the sub-text of what is being said. It might take a while to get answers to your questions, but don't wait too long. Mary sees students who have been floundering for two years or so and getting further behind each term. It takes a concerted effort to have the students catch up, and complete their current schoolwork at the same time. The student doesn't like the subject None of us like doing something we feel we're no good at, which is self-perpetuating. In a student it tends to make them lose all confidence in the subject. Take the time to get to the bottom of what they don't like, or can't understand, and put a plan in place with the tutor and the teacher to address the problem. Reluctant to go to school on certain days If your child has a terrible stomach ache every Wednesday morning for example, and would do anything to stay home on that day, dig until you know. The problem turned out to be the year 9 double maths class, the 'harder' maths, for one of Mary's students. "We negotiated tutoring time so he could have one-on-one coaching for the subject, and quiet time for 'homework' with me, so that his anxiety lessened and he could think about the maths solutions calmly." Poor school report If your child has 'disinterested' or 'not up to class standard' on homework or their report card, then heed the warning. The longer you leave it, the worse things usually get for the student. Sometimes the teachers might say they will 'catch up' but as time slides by, your child is losing ground, getting further behind. How to pick the right tutor Some students benefit from one-on-one, while others may do better in a group. Mary has an adult, whether it is a parent or grandparent, at each and every session. "This sends a message to the student that we're all committed for the course of the lessons, and there is hope; to write better, read more, spell well, or crack the maths problems." Success for Mary's students includes a drop scone and a glass of cordial at the halfway point of the lesson, and a time commitment by student and parent. "Whatever it takes, we get there," Mary said. Mary* Preferred not to use her real name for privacy concerns.

