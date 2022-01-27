cycling, bicycles, keeping safe while cycling, e-bikes, keep fit, bicycle trailers, bike advice

When the lockdowns were on, bike riders really took to the streets - even those who had never cycled before. This was because walking and cycling had less regulation and were some of the few reasons to be able to leave the house during lockdowns. In 2020-21, a record 1.75 million bikes were sold in Australia and 624,000 people took up cycling, according to AusPlay. Stats show one in three adults spent money on the sport, with children's bikes the biggest purchase category followed by road and mountain bikes. Most cyclists are recreational at about 69 per cent which is a new high. The 'middle-aged men in lycra' is changing too with 47 per cent of females spending money on cycling now. "People rediscovered their bicycles," owner David Hansen from Giant Wollongong said. "People found that it feels good riding a bike. Most councils are improving cycleways too." Cycling has numerous health benefits and you can stay safe with common sense and a few tips. Not only are you hopefully getting some fresh air but you are exercising, keeping fit and doing a family activity together. But where do you start? The first step is to have the right bicycle for the right family member. Bicycle trailers or mounted seats are the safest for children from the ages of one to two years (babies under one should not be placed in trailers) and they need to be able to keep their heads steady with an approved child's helmet. Bike seats should have a high back and safety straps in case the child falls asleep. Properly fitted helmets are essential, even for a short bike ride up the road. "General maintenance of your bicycle is important," David said. "Make sure the tyres are pumped up - this makes life easier as the bicycle rolls and stops better." Toddlers usually get their first set of wheels and while they can't pedal yet, at least they can learn about steering and balance. Once they are ready for a real bike, training wheels are a help. Some children take longer than others to get the hang of cycling so be patient and use lots of praise. Take them to a quiet spot where they can practise their skills. Children under the age of 10 should not be on busy roads and even if they are older, they need to be able to listen to parents' instructions and have some road sense. Buying a decent bike is important. While all bicycles have two wheels, brakes and a handlebar, the real difference is in the gears and the drive chain. Even the next price up from the cheapest bike will give you a more pleasurable ride with buttery gears, responsive pedalling and good brakes, with disc brakes becoming the standard now. Many baby boomers are purchasing e-bikes, as they want to keep riding but no longer have the energy they once did - Australia imported 50,000 e-bikes in the 2019/20 financial year. "We are so automobile-centric so instead of having two cars, have one car and an e-bike," David added. Bike categories include electric mountain bikes, folding e-bikes and commuter e-bikes with bikes ranging in price from about $1500 to more than $5000 and typical battery ranges of 50-100km. You can still exercise and pedal but use the electric motor up steep hills. Under the rules in Australia, e-bikes can run a 250-watt motor activated by a pedal-assist system with the motor limited to 25km/h. Where to go for advice? Your local bike store is the best place to ask for advice. Have fun and take care.

