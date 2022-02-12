Times Past: February 12, 1992

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Results from the Australian Bureau of Statistics were revealed on this day in 1992, giving insight into the role of income and employment in relation to women having children. The results showed ACT women had Australia's lowest rate of child-bearing, which the bureau stated was due to a higher proportion of women in the ACT having higher levels of income and employment. The bureau said the general rule was the higher the income, the lower the number of children. There was also a difference between those who had a higher level of education and those who did not. The average number of children born to women with no tertiary education was 27 per cent greater than for those with degrees. The bureau reported Australia's birth rate had been declining since the 1960s, from a peak of 3.55 births per woman in 1961, down to 1.87 in 1986. Australia's most common family type was a two-child family, but the decline would mean the number of smaller families would increase. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/15104056

