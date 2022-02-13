Times Past: February 13, 1973

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Doctors who smoked in front of patients faced criticism on this day in 1973, after the issue was brought up during a Canberra Hospital board meeting. The deputy chairman of the hospital's board of management, Mr Pead, said if doctors were to persist in smoking in front of patients at the hospital they would be disciplined. Since the start of February that year, smoking was banned to all patients, staff and visitors in almost all areas of the hospital, with the exceptions of the geriatric wards, foyers and the dining room. Dr Faunce, who served on the ACT Medical Board and was honorary physician to five Australian prime ministers, said neglecting these rules would not reflect well on the medical profession. He was also critical of the showing of television advertisements which encouraged smoking. The chairman of the hospital board of management, Mr Fraser, suggested TV channels only be set to programs which did not televise cigarette commercials, which they said would annoy compliant patients. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/11959674

