Times Past: February 14, 1993

On Valentine's Day in 1993 it was revealed Australian men were rated more romantic than one might have thought. Australian women rated Australian men, and how romantic they were, a very respectable 7.31 out of 10. This result came out of an international survey which sought to discover where the world's most romantic men lived. The fairly generous rating of 7.31 out of 10 was the second highest score given by a country's women to their blokes, with Greek women being the most won-over by their men, with a rating of 7.7. It was revealed Australian men were good at remembering birthdays, but sadly they did not score well when it came to gifts of flowers, jewellery, or perfume. Australian men were not particularly good cooks, either, but this was not a disappointment as they were rated likely to take their partners out for a special evening. Australian women voted for French men as their top pick of the romantics, followed by Italians. Third place was a tie between the Aussies and the Kiwis. The rest of the world had similar taste, with Italian men being voted the most romantic, followed by France and Spain. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13961807

