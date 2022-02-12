Doma Hotels director Patrick Lonergan started his career in hospitality as a teenager serving up some of those "awesome chips" at Kingsley's Chicken. He was also a bartender at the late, great Bobby McGee's night club. A true Canberra apprenticeship in hospitality. Now 50 and in charge of Canberra's largest private hotelier, Doma Hotels, Mr Lonergan won the Outstanding Contribution by an Individual category at the recent Canberra Region Tourism Awards. "I was absolutely thrilled," he said. "It was nice for me individually but also for hotels and the team as well." The Canberra born-and-bred executive was recognised after a 30-year career in hospitality and as the Doma group continues to grow and add more hotels and rooms to its portfolio. The group runs 835 rooms across six hotels including the Hotel Realm, the Brassey Hotel and the Little National Hotels in Canberra and Sydney. It is adding another 700 rooms by building another four properties - a Little National Hotels in Adelaide and Newcastle, a boutique hotel in Huskisson and a resort in Port Stephens. A former Marist College student, Mr Lonergan, married with two adult children, now lives in Brisbane and commutes for work. But Canberra is always close to his heart. After his infamous start at Kingsley's, he was a bar tender at Bobby McGee's in Canberra and then became the manager at Bobby McGee's at Darling Harbour in Sydney. "I was 22 when I moved to Sydney, that was my first proper management job and really haven't looked back. I've just been taking steps forward since then," he said. "I worked up the ranks, across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Far North Queensland and London as part of that hotel career and been in Canberra for over eight years now working with Doma." Mr Lonergan was positive about the future of tourism in Canberra after it took a battering from COVID over the past two years. "It has been a tough period. but we've been very resilient. We've managed to look after our staff through a difficult period, we've maintained our management team and we're looking forward to a really great 2022," he said. "There's a lot to offer in Canberra. Probably being away and coming back, the biggest difference I noticed was the food and beverage scene. "Going back years ago, restaurants used to be busy on Friday and Saturday and now you can go through Braddon, Manuka, Kingston, even what we have in the Realm precinct, and there's people out every night of the week now." 2021 CANBERRA REGION TOURISM AWARD WINNERS Major Tourist Attractions: Australian Parliament House Tourist Attractions: National Arboretum Canberra Major Festivals and Events: National Gallery of Australia Cultural Tourism: Royal Australian Mint Adventure Tourism: Dynamic Motivation Tourism Marketing & Campaigns: National Capital Education Tourism Project Tourism Wineries, Distilleries and Breweries: Shaw Wineries Caravan and Holiday Parks: Alivio Tourist Park Unique Accommodation: Jamala Wildlife Lodge 3-3.5 Star Accommodation: Mercure Canberra New Tourism Business: Van Du Vin Outstanding Contribution by an Individual: Patrick Lonergan Markus Gibson-Huck Young Achiever Award: Jelena Bojanic Canberra Region Innovation & Resilience Award: Handmade Markets Canberra Canberra Region Tourism Service Award: Michael Salmon
Doma Hotels director Patrick Lonergan. Picture: Supplied
The Handmade Markets Canberra won the Canberra Region Innovation & Resilience Award in the 2021 Canberra Region Tourism Award. Owner Julie Nichols had to pivot when the markets weren't allowed to open due to COVID and took them online. The first face-to-face Handmade Market is scheduled to return to EPIC in April. Picture: Karleen Minney
