Canberra seniors, COTA ACT, Silver is Gold festival 2022, Maggie Beer, Expo in Canberra, ageing well, senior events, Play Stations for Seniors

COTA ACT's events calendar in 2022 will provide opportunities for Canberra's seniors to connect and enjoy themselves. "Our team is working closely with ACT Health and other agencies in planning events and activities with social distancing and other preventative measures firmly in place, whilst retaining the ambience and freedom for seniors to move around with relative ease, safety and comfort," said COTA ACT CEO, Jenny Mobbs. "We have moved away from the pressure of presenting a jam-packed Seniors Week to a concept of designing an energising and refreshing 'Silver is Gold Festival' that will stretch across the entire year, providing Canberra's seniors with a little breathing space. "We're all about sparking connection this year, getting out, loving life and celebrating our age." Right now, you can enter two fabulous community competitions that focus on photography and art. The Silver is Gold Community Photography and Art Competitions are open to the entire ACT community, regardless of age and experience. Entrants have until Friday, April 8 to submit their photographic images or works of art. Please go to cotaact.org.au for further information. On Thursday, May 26, at Exhibition Park in Canberra, COTA ACT will be presenting the 2022 ACT Seniors Expo. The Expo's star attraction, kindly sponsored by LDK Seniors Living, is the legendary Australian food celebrity Maggie Beer AO, an Australian cook, food author, restaurateur and food manufacturer, who lives in the Barossa Valley. Joining Maggie at the Expo will be the Maggie Beer Foundation and Maggie Beer Foods, selling their fabulous products and offering taste-tempting samples. With 160 stalls, spread across two huge pavilions, you can also check out the latest products and services available to seniors. Learn about sustainable gardening, bees, conservation, permaculture, community gardens, growing apples, art, photography, crafts, men's sheds, women's sheds, recreational activities, hobbies and lifestyle interests. Engage with robots, watch nutritional cooking demos, hear great music, watch dancing displays and explore the realm of electric vehicles, courtesy of ACTEWAGL. Transport Canberra are providing free light rail and bus services on the day and car parking at EPIC is totally free. There are Expo giveaways and exciting prizes to win - all for a gold coin donation! In the second half of the year COTA ACT will present two Chief Minister's Seniors Concerts, the Silver is Gold Seniors Achievement and Recognition Awards and Canberra's first Veterans and Seniors Expo on September 14 at EPIC. Planning is also in the wind for a series of 'Play Stations for Senior's' recreational activities, beginning in Haigh Park on April 2. There will be live music and food at many of the events too. See cotaact.org.au, phone 6282 3777 or email events@cotaact.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/e1bd01ea-8d81-45bb-a31e-4a862f3cb199.jpg/r0_400_1995_1527_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sparking connections in 2022

At the Expo will be Maggie Beer, one of the judges on The Great Australian Bake Off alongside Matt Moran and is also a regular guest on MasterChef Australia. Photo: Supplied COTA ACT's events calendar in 2022 will provide opportunities for Canberra's seniors to connect and enjoy themselves. "Our team is working closely with ACT Health and other agencies in planning events and activities with social distancing and other preventative measures firmly in place, whilst retaining the ambience and freedom for seniors to move around with relative ease, safety and comfort," said COTA ACT CEO, Jenny Mobbs. "We have moved away from the pressure of presenting a jam-packed Seniors Week to a concept of designing an energising and refreshing 'Silver is Gold Festival' that will stretch across the entire year, providing Canberra's seniors with a little breathing space. "We're all about sparking connection this year, getting out, loving life and celebrating our age." Right now, you can enter two fabulous community competitions that focus on photography and art. The Silver is Gold Community Photography and Art Competitions are open to the entire ACT community, regardless of age and experience. Entrants have until Friday, April 8 to submit their photographic images or works of art. Please go to cotaact.org.au for further information. On Thursday, May 26, at Exhibition Park in Canberra, COTA ACT will be presenting the 2022 ACT Seniors Expo. The Expo's star attraction, kindly sponsored by LDK Seniors Living, is the legendary Australian food celebrity Maggie Beer AO, an Australian cook, food author, restaurateur and food manufacturer, who lives in the Barossa Valley. Joining Maggie at the Expo will be the Maggie Beer Foundation and Maggie Beer Foods, selling their fabulous products and offering taste-tempting samples.

With 160 stalls, spread across two huge pavilions, you can also check out the latest products and services available to seniors. Learn about sustainable gardening, bees, conservation, permaculture, community gardens, growing apples, art, photography, crafts, men's sheds, women's sheds, recreational activities, hobbies and lifestyle interests. Engage with robots, watch nutritional cooking demos, hear great music, watch dancing displays and explore the realm of electric vehicles, courtesy of ACTEWAGL. Transport Canberra are providing free light rail and bus services on the day and car parking at EPIC is totally free. There are Expo giveaways and exciting prizes to win - all for a gold coin donation! In the second half of the year COTA ACT will present two Chief Minister's Seniors Concerts, the Silver is Gold Seniors Achievement and Recognition Awards and Canberra's first Veterans and Seniors Expo on September 14 at EPIC. Planning is also in the wind for a series of 'Play Stations for Senior's' recreational activities, beginning in Haigh Park on April 2. There will be live music and food at many of the events too. See cotaact.org.au, phone 6282 3777 or email events@cotaact.org.au SHARE