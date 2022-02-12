dancing, dance for health, dance lessons, dance benefits, fifty plus, seniors

DANCING is a winner for everyone of all ages. The beauty of dance is that you can go at your own pace and your own style, and it's a fun, enjoyable pastime. Dancing is also a lovely way to express your feelings, whether you just want to glide around romantically if you are feeling in a languid mood, let off steam with a bit of good old stomping, or tap those toes until the cows come home. Now is as good a time as any to get off the couch and discover life through Latin, salsa, hip-hop or ballet. It doesn't matter what dance style you choose, because learning to dance not only engages you with the world and gets you fit but will make a new, more confident person out of you - one who is ready to tackle anything. "You can really dance your way to better health," accredited exercise physiologist Carly Ryan on exerciseright.com.au said. "Dancing is an excellent form of physical activity that provides a large range of benefits including: "Dancing provides these benefits partly as it is an all-over body activity that raises your heart rate. "It's suitable for all ages and fitness levels, and individuals can tailor the activity to their individual fitness levels, needs and goals." Yep, your Saturday dance floor boot scooting, hip hop counts. "Social dancing would typically fall into the moderate-intensity physical activity category," AEP Carly Ryan said. "This correlates to an increase in heart rate and breathing rate (also known as a slight 'huff and puff)', often to the point where you can talk but do not have enough breath to sing or whistle. As a comparison, vigorous activity is where heart rate and breathing rate significantly increase, and talking becomes more difficult." Most regions are blessed with an amazing choice of dance schools offering an even wider choice of dance styles, and they are just waiting for you to sashay over to the phone and make the first move to a new dance class. In Ireland during the 1800s, a popular event was a cake dance. A cake would be placed on a stand in the centre of a field as the prize for the best dancer. The winner would, of course, "take the cake". Attempts by the parish priests to suppress dancing were frequent but appeared to be mostly ineffective.

