The Meteors will cram five matches into 12 days, and host their last four fixtures at Phillip Oval after Cricket Australia released its finalised Women's National Cricket League draw on Friday. Jono Dean's team resume their campaign on February 22 in a day-nighter against NSW at North Sydney Oval, then travel to Melbourne to play Victoria three days later before one last trip to Sydney, to play Tasmania. That Tasmania fixture on March 9 kickstarts a frantic March for the Meteors who will then host four matches in eight days ahead of the March 25 WNCL final. Covid had ravaged the summer up until Friday's updated fixture. The Meteors' only match of the season was a 207-run loss to NSW on January 6 at Manuka Oval, and since then the squad had been training in limbo without a match schedule. MORE CANBERRA SPORT "There was definitely a sense of relief for everyone in the squad and the organisation and just excitement to go right, we know where our goalposts are now, there's certainty over the draw, we know who we're playing and where," Dean said. "We've got a pretty crazy draw - a lot of games in a really tight space of time. It's been all hands on deck, the girls are still training really hard and they've been refreshed with the exciting news that they're going to be playing cricket in this competition. "That allows us to really focus in on our plans. Then it's just about executing them." Despite their poor start to the season, the Meteors will fancy their chances at finishing in the top two and progressing to the final with the country's best players out of action as they prepare for next month's World Cup in New Zealand. "We're in control of our own story and we're not going to dive into what's happening elsewhere," Dean said. "We're definitely in with a chance. It's a tight schedule, the teams that really do well in these types of campaigns are the teams that stay connected and are close and can get through these really tough periods with care for each other and really can enjoy what they do."

