The GWS Giants have been forced to shift their game in Canberra to Sunday night after the AFLW made timeslot changes to give teams "adequate" breaks between matches. The Giants were supposed to play Carlton on a Friday night at Manuka Oval, but will instead shift the clash to 7.10pm on Sunday of the same weekend. AFL officials were forced to make the change after moving the Giants game against St Kilda to February 23 to make up for COVID-affected fixtures earlier in the season. "While the ongoing pandemic continues to impact and challenge our competition and our wider community, we want to thank every AFLW Club, players and the AFLPA, umpires, venues, governments, ticketing agents and all supporters for their understanding and commitment to the season," said AFL competitions manager Laura Kane. "The health and safety of the community remains the highest priority for the AFL and we will continue to work closely with respective state governments and health authorities on arrangements that both protects that and allows us to progress the AFLW season." The Gold Coast Suns and Western Bulldogs and Brisbane Lions have also had rescheduled games moved to mid-week days, while travel to and from Western Australia will resume. It is hoped the Giants men's team will make their return to Canberra this year after COVID interruptions since the start of the pandemic. The Giants managed to get in two matches in Canberra last year - against the Bulldogs and Melbourne - before border closures led to cancellations. They will play four men's matches in the capital this year - set for clashes against St Kilda, Geelong, Brisbane and Fremantle. The Adelaide Crows, meanwhile, have added Ben Keays to their leadership group three years after being tossed on the AFL scrapheap. Keays and ruckman Reilly O'Brien have joined the Crows' leadership group of skipper Rory Sloane, Tom Doedee and Brodie Smith for the looming season. Keays was delisted by Brisbane at the end of the 2019 season and the Crows picked him up in the rookie draft as a speculate selection. The 24-year-old has since become a mainstay of Adelaide's midfield, finishing in the top five of the club's best-and-fairest award in both of his seasons with the Crows. "The addition of both Reilly and Ben to the leadership group reflects the growth of our young team and the exciting direction we are heading in," Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks said in a statement on Friday. "Importantly for us, they prioritise others but they also lead by example on game day." Sloane will continue as Adelaide's captain for a fourth season - he first shared the role with Taylor Walker for his initial two years in the role. Injury-plagued midfielder Matt Crouch dropped out of the leadership group after failing to play an AFL game last season because of groin injuries. "While no longer in the official leadership group it's important we recognise the contribution Matt has made in that space over the past four seasons," Nicks said. "He has obviously endured a really challenging 12 months with his body. "But we are very pleased with his pre-season and we want to give him every opportunity to get himself right and perform for us because he is renowned within the club for his outstanding on-field leadership and we expect that will continue."

