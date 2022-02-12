coronavirus,

The ACT has recorded 428 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday. There are 51 people in hospital. Three are in intensive care and one is requiring ventilation. The number of active cases in the territory at the moment is 2618 and there have been 40,946 cases in the ACT since the pandemic begun. READ MORE: Live updates on Saturday's protests in Canberra The booster vaccination rate for the ACT is 58.9 per cent and 75.1 per cert of children between five to 11 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said on Friday that it is likely an indoor mask mandate will remain in place in Canberra until the end of winter. But some restrictions on hospitality venues could ease in two weeks, including a ban on dancing and a requirement to sit while eating or drinking. NSW recorded 32 COVID-19 related deaths and 8183 new COVID-19 cases in the latest 24 hour period. There are 1650 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 104 in ICU - a drop of four in intensive care from the previous day. Hospitalisations are down from 1716 on Friday. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Victoria reported 19 COVID-19 deaths and 7224 infections. The state is now managing 55,102 active cases, with 487 people in hospital, 66 fewer than the day before. There are 79 people in intensive care and 19 are ventilated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/79652520/5c33cc94-2c20-42d2-836e-9805be1bf32d.jpg/r6_211_3994_2464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg