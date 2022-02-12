sport, brumbies, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super w, harriet elleman, dan hawke, mana faruta, makoto lavemai

Harriet Elleman has declared the ACT Brumbies are "a force to be reckoned with" with two Japanese "dark horses" champing at the bit for a Super W debut. Prop Makoto Lavemai and outside back Mana Faruta got their first taste of Super W in a 24-5 trial win against the Melbourne Rebels in Albury on Saturday. The Brumbies are still waiting on a competition fixture from Rugby Australia, with coach Dan Hawke eager to unleash the international duo. "Both of them have international experience and since arriving have put their skill set on show and really led the charge in both fitness and skill," Hawke said. "The Brumbies have had a long connection with some Japanese clubs. Lachlan Creighton, one of the staff, had a connection with the Japanese head coach Leslie McKenzie. She suggested the idea and we jumped at it." MORE SPORT Saturday's trial marked Hawke's first glimpse at Talei Qalo-Wilson in the back-row after shifting from the backs. "She'd actually said her dad has been trying to push her into the back-row for years so it was an easy conversation," Hawke said. "She's been playing in the outside backs for the Brumbies since the creation of Super W. With the strength we've got in the outside backs, and looking at her abrasiveness and love of contact, we're going to trial her in the back-row and see what she can do in there." Former Wallaroos in Shellie Milward and Georgia O'Neill return to the Brumbies alongside Biola Dawa, Tania Naden and Sammie Wood, while Wallaroos legend Ash Hewson and player of national interest Jemima McCalman enter the fold. "We're always the underdogs but we have so much talent that we just need to put on the field. You don't realise how hard we work, and the sacrifices we make," Elleman said. "Look out for our Japanese girls, they're a little bit of a dark horse. That back line is absolutely incredible. We've got the depth of Ashleigh Hewson, Jemima McCalman, Halley Derera. "We have a strong forward pack, not only in our starting eight but on the bench as well. We're a force to be reckoned with." ACT Brumbies 2022 Super W squad Prop: Iris Verebalavu, Makoto Lavemai, Onata Schwalger, Niki Paterson, Louise Burrows, Kimberley Fyfe Hooker: Harriet Elleman, Tania Naden Lock: Ash Fernandez, Michaela Leonard, Grace Kemp, Shellie Milward Back-row: Ellie Brislane, Rebecca Smyth, Georgia O'Neill, Pearl Rakete, Talei Qalo Wilson, Tabua Tuinakauvadra Scrumhalf: Jay Huriwai, Jane Garraway Flyhalf: Ella Ryan, Ash Hewson, Teliya Hetaraka Centre: Siokapesi Palu, Mana Furuta, Lilly-Ann Mason-Spice Outside back: Biola Dawa, Ashlea Bishop, Jemima McCalman, Halley Derera, Sammie Wood

