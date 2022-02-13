coronavirus,

Up to 10,000 of protesters descended on Parliament House as part of the so-called "Convoy to Canberra" protests on Saturday, but face threats of trespassing charges if they aren't gone by Monday morning. It was the biggest anti-mandate protests yet, as organisers made good on their pledge for a record turnout on Saturday. The crowd was so large that it has split over from the grass areas between Old Parliament House and Parliament House, sprawling across the lawns to State Circle. By Sunday afternoon large numbers of demonstrators had taken to their campers, cars and vans to depart the showgrounds after being given official warnings to depart from the Australian Federal Police. The crowd remained peaceful, and had dispersed by late afternoon, but authorities are bracing for any trouble with the looming deadline to leave the Exhibition Park camp grounds. The protesters are made up of a number of loosely affiliated groups, such as sovereign citizens, anti-vaccine conspiracists and evangelicals, but have been demonstrating together against vaccine mandates. The Lifeline bookfair was cancelled prompting widespread outrage from many Canberrans. The farmers' market had been cancelled earlier. Stay with us as we bring you the latest on the protesters. READ MORE: The blog appears below this line, but sometimes takes a moment to load.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/130698a7-0cbe-412c-a173-8d68cfa06c32.jpg/r0_400_4032_2678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg