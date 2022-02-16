Australia's harsh treatment of visa holders makes zero sense

news, latest-news, working visa, permanent residency, xin yuan quek

Australia has reopened its borders to double-vaccinated tourists and visa holders. While this is good news, the government has previously disallowed those on bridging visas to leave or re-enter the country, causing local firms to be unable to operate at full capacity. This took a toll on productivity, and highlighted that holders of bridging, partner and work visas are considered no more of a priority than tourists. Though the Department of Home Affairs has said this approach was part of its COVID-19 crisis management, the government has always had rigid immigration policies. The pandemic merely shone a spotlight on them. Australia prides itself on being a free-market economy, and ranked highly in the Heritage Foundation's 2021 Index of Economic Freedom. One of the important tenets of an open market, however, is ease of immigration, something the Australian government struggled with long before the pandemic. Visa application fees can be as high as $4000, with no guarantee of approval, and work visa applications can take up to 22 months to process. The permanent residency visa can take up to 12 months to process, but most applicants wait longer than that to receive an update. Many applied for their visas long before COVID-19 reached the country, and still have yet to receive news about the status of their application. Job opportunities in Australia typically require applicants to be permanent residents. How are immigrants who are still waiting for a visa approval supposed to be able to clinch a job? This issue hits close to home for me, as I'm one of many on a bridging visa waiting for final visa approval. My degree in economics from Macquarie University would be useful in many countries, but my graduation plaque is currently collecting dust in my apartment, as I send out yet another job application form, hoping a firm will hire me despite my unstable visa status. Still, I can't really complain. I have friends who have waited even longer for confirmation of their work visa status. READ MORE: A close friend of mine who started working for an Australian employer before even graduating from an Australian university had to wait one and a half years for his permanent residency visa to be approved. This doesn't include the time spent here to gain eligibility for the visa, or the time it took for the government to send out an invitation for him to apply for it. Though frustrating, this experience is common among immigrants. The harsh conditions for visa application, arduous application process and long processing times deter skilled workers from taking their expertise to Australia and keep immigrant workers from being productive in the country. Some immigrants pin their hopes on a local firm sponsoring or nominating them. But that's a long shot, as the costs associated with hiring a foreigner dissuade most firms from doing so. Australia is a country that has prospered because of its immigrants, and it should maintain that status quo. But the worker shortage problem will only keep growing and erode Australia's economic foundation if the government does not reform its immigration policies. While it has made some changes to retain highly skilled migrants in critical sectors who stayed in the country during the pandemic, this is temporary and does not change its harsh approach on immigration in the long run. The Australian government needs to either make applying for visas an easier and cheaper process, or reduce the levy on firms hiring foreign workers, if it wants to regain economic prosperity.

