news, federal-politics, Kristina Keneally, politics, religious discrimination, Labor, Liberal, Peter Dutton

Federal Labor has left open the possibility teachers at faith-based schools could still be fired on the grounds of their sexuality. Speaking on ABC's Insiders program on Sunday morning, Labor's home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally would not commit the opposition to ruling out discrimination against teachers by their employer. Senator Keneally's comments were in relation to the recent Religious Discrimination Bill which has been shelved for debate in the Senate. The senator who is looking to switch to the House of Representatives at the next election said, Labor would does not support the discrimination against students based on their gender identity or sexuality. But noted the issues of teachers rights at a faith-based school was "more complex" and needed referral to the Australian Law Reform Commission. "Labor also supports the right of religious schools, faith-based schools to be able to hire staff, whether it is teachers or other staff, that support the mission and the values of the school," Senator Keneally said. "What's important here is that schools are able to have staff that uphold the values and mission of the school. They are mission-based organisations and they are to support development within a faith. "But there are some intersections and there are some complexities and so we agree that the Australian Law Reform Commission should look at it." Senator Keneally said she personally did not believe teachers should be allowed to be sacked on the basis of their sexuality or identity. READ MORE: But noted any form of the bill enacted into legislation should be designed protect people of faith from any sort of vilification. Labor believes a statement of belief is not needed within the potential laws. Senator Keneally also slammed recent commentary from Defence Minister Peter Dutton that the Chinese Communist Party was seeking to put Labor in power. She flagged the Coalition was "weaponising" national security in the lead up to the election and undermining the existing framework. "It is divisive and dangerous," Senator Keneally said. "It flies in the face of the advice of the ASIO director-general Mike Burgess when he said using fear of foreign interference to stoke division in the community is as corrosive as foreign interference itself." During the interview, Senator Keneally also said the Prime Minister needs to have a tougher stance on the anti-vaccine mandate protests in Canberra, saying it showed a lack of leadership that some in Coalition ranks joined the rallies. Liberal National senator Gerard Rennick and MP George Christensen have sympathised and expressed support for the protestors outside parliament house. Senator Keneally said a number of protesters were "violent extremists" trying to undermine the democratic process. "The Prime Minister not only needs to make clear that it is not appropriate," she said. "He wants to harvest the second preferences of the protesters. He should stand up and condemn the violent extremists who are part of that protest and he should make clear it has no place in Australian democracy."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137155669/6158b6be-d1ff-4b2c-9658-64fac61e151a.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg