Regional Victoria is coming to Braddon with a dinner featuring wine from the Beechworth wine region. Braddon Merchant will be presenting an intimate wine dinner in partnership with highly acclaimed Castagna Wines. Originally planned for last year, the event was put on hold due to border closures and lockdowns. At a time when travelling to a regional cellar door is challenging, the event will offer the perfect opportunity to explore wines from our own backyard, through a carefully matched restaurant dining experience with renowned winemaker, Julian Castagna. Braddon Merchant will also be offering exclusive event pricing on select Castagna wines - some of which are now sold-out Australia-wide - so diners can purchase a bottle or two of their favourite drop. The dinner kicks off with a glass of the 2018 Castagna 'allegro' pétillant naturel rosé paired with seared scallops, sauce nero, olive oil and wasabi leaf. The night continues with stracciatella, cucumber, nasturtium, basil and lime, paired with the 2018 Castagna chenin blanc, before Murray cod, celtuce, potato chips and finger lime butter with a 2016 Castagna 'la chiave' sangiovese. A 2006 Castagna 'Genesis' syrah and 2016 'Genesis' syrah will be served with a slow-cooked Brahman's hump, Café de Paris sauce and heirloom carrot, with tomatoes, strawberries and shiso, and cos salad, radish, goma and orange. Finally, guests will be treated with a non-vintage Castagna 'aqua santa', with their fresh figs, almond crisp, wattleseed and malt ice cream. February 24. Cost is $149 per person. Bookings at braddonmerchant.com.au. BentSpoke Brewing Co has secured the naming rights sponsor for the John I Dent Cup and the Premier 15's Competition. The John I Dent Cup tournament is made up of seven local ACT and Southern NSW Premier Clubs, with 2022 marking the 85th year of the competition, while the Premier 15's is a similar competition comprising of teams across the ACT and NSW Clubs. "We're thrilled to have BentSpoke join us as naming rights partner for both the BentSpoke John I Dent Cup and the BentSpoke Premier 15s," Brumbies Rugby deputy chief executive and Community Rugby general manager Craig Leseberg said. "BentSpoke is a leading brand in the region and continues to grow nationally, so this is a partnership we're immensely proud of and one we hope will continue to strengthen into the future." BentSpoke was also recently announced as the beer of the Brumbies in a three-year contract and is the official brewery of The University of Canberra WNBL Capitals, and the Official Beer of the Canberra Cavalry. "With the John I Dent Cup being the breeding ground for the next generation of Brumbies, it made sense for us to become the naming rights partner for the John I Dent Cup and the Women's Premier 15's to show our support to our local Canberra community and continue to grow and strengthen our relationship with Brumbies Rugby," BentSpoke Brewing Co head brewer and co-founder Richard Watkins said. Balter Beer ambassador and certified cicerone Nick Sargeant heads to the Canberra Southern Cross Club in Jamison on Friday to host a five-course menu from executive chef Jojy Vattoly, expertly paired with Balter's beers. The night begins with an Eazy Hazy beer on arrival before a starter of Balter lager battered prawns with minted mushy peas and malt vinegar mayonnaise, paired with a lager. The night then dishes up spicy Korean barbecue pork sliders with coleslaw and Balter's Captain Sensible before an entre of lamb rump tikka masala with mustard and turmeric-infused crushed chat potatoes and makhani sauce, paired with an IPA. The main for the night is orange and thyme glazed slow-cooked duck breast with parsnip puree, Dutch carrots and kumara fondant, which is paired with an XPA. The humble pavlova with mango fruit mousse and fresh fruit will be served for dessert, along with a Hazy DC. Friday, 6pm. Tickets are $80 from cscc.com.au.

