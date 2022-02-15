Times Past: February 15, 1990

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

The toughest course to get into at the University of Canberra was journalism, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1990. At the time, instead of the ATAR system, ACT schools used Tertiary Entrance Scores, which were based on the NSW Higher School Certificate maximum of 500. The cut-off score for journalism was 361. Sports journalism required a 359 score, tourism needed a 325, while museum studies, Japanese and primary education needed a 271. Early childhood education required a 255, applied science 235, administration 233, nursing 208, while secondary education needed a 200. While the Tertiary Entrance Scores measured student demand, they also reflected the availability of positions in tertiary institutions and in the workplace. Journalism had the highest cut-off score, as well as little availability, with only a capacity of 30 new students per year. Similarly, media and public relations had high cut-offs as well, with scores of 317 and 295, respectively. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12971418

