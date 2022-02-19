whats-on, music-theatre-arts, Nancy Sever Gallery, craft review, Triptych - 40 years of ceramic leadership, canberra crafts

Alan Watt, Janet DeBoos, and Greg Daly: Triptych - 40 years of ceramic leadership: Nancy Sever Gallery. Until February 27. nancysevergallery.com.au. The Triptych exhibition at the Nancy Sever Gallery is a tribute to three highly regarded artists with long-established careers in the visual arts. Their connection with the Ceramic Workshop at the then named School of Art at the Australian National University is the link between them. Alan Watt was head of the Ceramic Workshop from1979 to 1998. He extended the workshop's influence abroad through encouraging visiting artists and student interchange. Janet DeBoos succeeded Watt as Head of the Ceramic Workshop in 1998. Previously she had shared a teaching position in the workshop with Greg Daly. DeBoos continued Watt's example by fostering links with international artists and studios as her own work demonstrated. When she left the position in 2013 Daly succeeded her as the head of the Ceramic Workshop until 2016. Watt's strong and powerful sculptural works speak of the stronger forces of nature - sharp angled cliffs, pinnacles and ridges and deep man-made shafts driven into the earth. Watt uses clay that he pulls and pushes together or carves such as in the Pinnacle series and the Ridges series. A selection of his works are cast in bronze and some are created from steel. In a ceramic work such as Red Ridge. Watt creates a tension between the smoothness of the carved planes and their rough almost torn edges. The subtle colours and markings in the clay become manifest in the fired work. Black Pinnacle is another work where the raw power of the wet clay worked and pummelled together is almost visceral. Daly's approach is sensual and poetic. His thrown ceramic forms become the "canvas" for what he calls "painting with heat". He uses the difference in temperatures in the kiln to produce different colours in his lustre glazes creating dazzling fields of colour brought alive by the light. His large platter Morning Mist is a swirling cosmos of colour. Light dances on its uneven surface where the glazes have been overlaid to create a changing palette. In the series of round vessels such as Morning Light with its copper glow, the light from the lustres almost seems to radiate from within. Their surfaces reflect the changing patterns of light and colour referencing the various moods of nature. DeBoos is also conscious of the potential of the ceramic surface. Her timeless forms - lidded jars, gourd shaped bottles and open and tall cylindrical vases - play host to a complex network of imagery drawn from intercultural, historical and contemporary sources. Designs of flowers and birds from classical Qing porcelain are juxtaposed with images of Australian flora and domestic interiors. A deliberate contrast is created between the traditional Asian designs and the artist's own free flowing drawings that are incised into the surface of pots using a sgraffito technique. The complexity of the decoration is well demonstrated in a jar, Moving Home 1, from the Hybrid series. In the imagery used in its decoration, DeBoos makes a drawing of the jar itself and then places the drawing within a domestic interior, creating a visual puzzle of an image within an image on the jar's surface. And in other works, for example Ovoid Vase, images and patterns from Qing imagery in geometric shapes encompass the pots like a very rich and exotic patchwork. This is an exhibition to revel in and enjoy. The three artists each share an art practice that is vitalised by continual growth and renewal, nourished by a connection to their environment and informed by the other cultures they have striven to understand.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MxhEgQKUJhZgHxwVaKiqcq/245c7099-3df3-41ff-9e0f-e7cc4cb3e3b7.jpg/r0_544_3024_2253_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg