February 26: At noon for 12.30pm, journalist David Marr will launch Sandy Gordon's new novel, Leaving Owl Creek, at Harry Hartog Booksellers in the Kambri Centre at ANU. Please register at bit.ly/LeavingOwlCreekLaunch. February 19: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm, in association with the National Film and Sound Archive, film critic David Stratton will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on his new book, My Favourite Movies, followed by a screening of one of them, Lorenzo's Oil. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive. Cost $12/$10, Registrations at nfsa.gov.au. February 21: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm, award-winning author Jess Hill will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on Hill's latest Quarterly Essay, The Reckoning: How #MeToo is Changing Australia, about shame, secrecy and a revolutionary movement for accountability. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU . Registrations at anu.edu.au/events. February 28: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm, Van Badham will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on Badham's QAnon and On: A Short and Shocking History of Internet Conspiracy Cults, which delves headfirst into the frightening phenomenon of the mobilised, modern conspiracist community. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events. March 8: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm, Allan Behm will be in conversation with Helen Sullivan on Behm's new book, No Enemies No Friends: Restoring Australia's Global Relevance, a forensic analysis of the "pathologies" of Australia's strategic mindset. Cinema Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Register at anu.edu.au/events. March 15: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm, educator, activist, and agent of change Wendy McCarthy will be in conversation with Virginia Hausseger on McCarthy's new book, Don't Be Too Polite, Girls, a personal and political memoir about life, love, family and politics . Manning Clark Auditorium, ANU. Register at anu.edu.au/events. March 17: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm, Gareth Evans will be in conversation with Michelle Grattan on Evans's new essay, Good International Citizenship. The Case for Decency, which is both a moral imperative and a matter of hard-headed national interest. Manning Clark Auditorium, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events. March 5: Manning Clark House in Forrest will host the Canberra launch of Making Australian History with a conversation between the author, Dr Anna Clark, and Professor Frank Bongiorno of the ANU at 3pm. Bookings, ticket prices and more information at Trybooking.com/BXHXE. The Tough Guy Book Club is back for 2022. It's a free monthly modern meeting place for guys of all walks of life to get together and discuss not just the works of literary greats, but any and all of the issues that men tackle on a daily basis. The Canberra chapter meets at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra, on the first Wednesday of every month from 7pm to 9.30pm: March 2, April 6, May 4 and June 1 are the dates announced so far. The president of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett (phone 0468 942 182). See: toughguybookclub.com. At Muse on March 15 at 8pm, the March book is Yan Lianke's Serve the People (translated by Julia Lovell), a satire and love story set in China in 1967. musecanberra.com.au. On March 30 at 6pm, the club will look at S.J. Norman's short story collection, Permafrost. musecanberra.com.au. At Muse on Saturday, February 26 at 4pm is an In Conversation event with Inga Simpson, author of the apocalyptic thriller The Last Woman in the World. musecanberra.com.au. Join friends Zhi Yi Cham, Aline-Mwezi Niyonsenga and Shu-Ling Chua at Muse on Sunday February 27 at 3pm as they discuss the importance of literary communities, as well as the various influences on their work. musecanberra.com.au.

