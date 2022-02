video,

Day two of the Canberra Chilli Festival at Gold Creek saw brave chilli enthusiasts test themselves with the Australian Extreme Meatball Challenge. Those who were not so chilli-tolerant watched the challenges and explored the various food stalls and activities.

