life-style, books, Too Famous: The Rich, The Powerful, The Wishful, The Damned, The Notorious Twenty Years of Columns, Essays and Reporting, michael wolff, bridge street press

Readers might seriously consider taking a long shower after reading this book to purge themselves of the awfulness it discloses. Michael Wolff is a seasoned American journalist with a string of important books to his name. Here he takes the reader to a world glimpsed in such television shows as Succession where business thuggery and sexual perversion fight for dominance. The last of six section is entitled "Monster". Over 50 pages readers are given a close picture of "The Last Days of Jeffrey Epstein". Lawyers, spruikers, PR people fight to gain Epstein's attention, showing how he might fight off the crisis that engulfs him. The account is, simply, beyond belief. Whatever else he might have been, Epstein was a deluded fool. It is Wolff's contention that he was murdered. Wolff might be on steadier ground when dealing with Rupert Murdoch. His book, The Man Who Owns the News, was not an authorised biography of Murdoch but Wolff had guaranteed access to Murdoch and those around him, including Dame Elizabeth Murdoch, Rupert's mother. Here he concentrates on Murdoch's relations with women, including his three marriages. Dame Elizabeth concludes her son simply does not "get" women. Nor does it seem he "gets" television, though a significant part of his fortune depends on the success of Fox News. The one person Wolff could not consult for his biography was Roger Ailes, creator of Fox News and its ringmaster thereafter. Wolff suspects the ban related to Murdoch's extreme sensitivity that Ailes was smarter and much better at his job than Rupert. Eventually the Murdochs got rid of Ailes and, though handsomely paid off, Roger Ailes never forgave the family. While the treatment of Murdoch is fascinating, the weight of this book comes from Wolff's close understanding of the Trump White House. With three books already on Trump to his name Wolff is looking here for new angles. There is no shortage of material. In an inventive chapter, "President Jared", Wolff wonders whether Trump's son-in-law may be dreaming of access to the top job. When the media started referring to "President Bannon" sealing right-hand-man Steve Bannon's fate, Jared Kushner inflamed Trump's hatred, without allowing Trump to sense Kushner was actually playing that role. At least, Wolff concludes, Kushner survived, though reviled on left and right. Real venom is reserved for Rudy Giuliani, a man who seems to defy characterisation. He was close to Trump well before Trump's political ambitions emerged. He was Trump's lawyer but much more a "pure attack dog" in Wolff's eyes. Writing of the "mounting horror" as Giuliani established himself as a crucial adviser and his "weird" television performances, Wolff discerns a "say-anything" defence of Trump which may indicate mental instability. Staff feared Giuliani because they could not know what he was actually telling the president. The last chapter on Trump is the best, "Trump at Home". Revealing an intimate understanding of Trump's personality, Wolff sees more than most. Of course Trump is the ultimate narcissist, as Trump observes and adores Trump, but Wolff also sees a man of some complexity. He wonders if Trump really believes any of the vile talk that spills out in public. Is it all for effect? There is so much more in this book - Boris, Hillary, Al Gore, Piers Morgan, Tina Brown and others, but the major players pop up everywhere. The linkages are impressive, as if a small coterie right at the centre produces all the plays and corrects all the angles. The top people talk to one another, defame one another, try to do everyone else down. It is a horrible, rampant, cruel, obsessive world of which normal people would want no part. Readers should remember, as they approach this book, that it is a collection of essays, columns and reports stretching twenty years from 2000 to 2020. No-one could sit down and write this book straight off, that way lies insanity. Yet a reader might wonder what a close observation of these obsessive, perverse and horrible people might do to a writer's integrity. Does some of the perversion rub off on the author? Of course Wolff creates his own persona in this book. The writer is clever, almost omniscient, affable, friendly to the truly awful, and deeply thoughtful. Yet the judgments are not perfect and readers, knowing now how the story played out, or in the case of Rupert Murdoch, is playing out, can spot where Michael Wolff got it wrong. Too Famous - note the criticism implicit in the title - may depress and should sadden the careful reader. Most normal people would rarely glimpse this world of glamour, wealth, fame and true horror. We look at Succession and wonder if the world is really and truly like that or a flight of fancy and remarkable exaggeration of talented writers. Too Famous tells us that is precisely how the world is. Readers may want to keep their fantasies that true leaders are also decent people. It isn't so, says Michael Wolff.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9gmjQxX8MpSQh6J68NHMnY/22fa09e6-7662-4564-837a-a19c5b57f9bc.jpg/r0_282_6000_3672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg