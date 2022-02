news, latest-news, missing person, police

ACT Policing say a 13 year-old girl missing since Monday has now been found safe and well. The girl had not been seen or heard from since about 6.20am on February 14. ACT Policing thanked the public for its assistance in locating the young woman.

