life-style, books, the christie affair, mantle, nina de gramont, agatha christie, historical fiction

In 1926, Agatha Christie disappeared for 11 days, sparking a nation-wide search. Christie never said what happened during this time, and that tempting lacuna provides the basis for The Christie Affair. Christie was already successful at the time of her disappearance, but not yet a household name. A second major character encountered in the novel is Nan O'Dea, the "mistress" of Archie (Christie's husband). The narrative delves into the background of this woman, and in many ways she is the main character in the book. Events are recounted through Nan's eyes. Christie's novels are often quite restrained, with each sentence somehow related to the crime at the work's centre. There is definitely crime in The Christie Affair, but there is also examination of gender and class difference, and the way that exclusion and institutional violence are involved in crime. Ireland looms large in the book, although the action in 1926 is firmly based in England. The shocking treatment of women in the Magdalene Laundries for Unmarried Mothers provides one thread in the novel, interwoven with later events during Christie's disappearance. Similarly, the ongoing effects of the First World War on men who fought overseas, and women who stayed at home, have a strong presence. The detective in The Christie Affair is neither Poirot or Miss Marple, but a man deeply wounded, physically and psychologically, by his experience in the trenches. At first, he is only going through the motions in the search for Christie, but this develops into something far deeper and surprising. If all this sounds grim, there is great energy and inventiveness on display in the novel. Nina de Gramont plays with some of the conventions of the detective novel, and readers may experience the self-congratulation that comes from figuring out whodunnit. Once the victims' identities become known, the pieces of the murder puzzle fall into place. Questions of the meaning of justice, and the idea of revenge are embedded in this entertaining book. Is murder ever justified? Why are some killings, in war, seen as necessary, even admirable, and others seen as crimes, whatever the killer's experiences? The motivations of the woman determined to marry Christie's husband are gradually revealed, and her actions are totally recast as the reader discovers her secrets. The two streams of the novel come together to explain her motivation. The way the author blends wider events in society with the lives of the two women at the novel's centre is admirable. Nina de Gramont has written an inventive and entertaining novel, based on a true mystery involving the woman who became the world's most popular mystery novelist. You don't even have to love Christie to be fully engaged in the narrative.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9gmjQxX8MpSQh6J68NHMnY/531a9f9b-f33f-465e-b30f-1f63e90feacb.jpg/r0_280_3632_2332_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg