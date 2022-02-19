whats-on, music-theatre-arts, Capital life

Canberra Repertory Society's first production for 2022 is Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, which had to be postponed after lockdown was imposed the day it was set to preview last year. Written by Tom Stoppard and directed by Cate Clelland, it's an absurdist tragicomedy that reworks Shakespeare's Hamlet from the point of view of two of that play's minor characters, who flit in and out of the action. It's on at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3) until March 5. Bookings: canberrarep.org.au. Lakespeare & Co. presents William Shakespeare's comedy in performances at several locations including Saturday at 4.30pm on Patrick White Lawns (free) and Sunday at 4.30pm at Yerrabi Ponds (free). More information: lakespeare.com. Famous scandals, true crime, celeb dramas, conspiracy theories, politics, petty feuds, amazing people throughout history - Rosie Waterland and Jacob Stanley provide hilarious and well-researched commentary without bogging you down in the boring bits in their award-winning podcast, live at The Street Theatre on February 24-25 at 7pm. Bookings: thestreet.org.au. Drummer Andrew Dickeson and double bassist Brendan Clarke take to the stage of The Street Theatre with jazz composer/pianist Wayne Kelly for an exchange of thoughts, feelings and ideas. It's on Saturday, February 26 at 7.30pm. Bookings: thestreet.org.au. Comedians Denise Scott and Judith Lucy know what the whole country is wondering, how did they cope with a global pandemic and the endless lockdowns of the last two years? As their new show reveals, they were in lockdown together facing the big questions like, how many meals can I eat in one day? The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, February 23-25 at 7.30pm. canberratheatrecentre.com.au. In Their Footsteps explores the true stories of five women working in the war zones of Vietnam, their struggles to be recognised and the friendships they forged in the face of trauma. The Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, February 25 at 7pm and 26 at 2pm and 7pm. canberratheatrecentre.com.au. The Australian String Quartet will perform Benjamin Britten's Three Divertimenti, Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet in C Major, Op.59, No.3, Razumovsky and the premiere of David Paterson's String Quartet No. 1 at the James Fairfax Theatre, National Gallery of Australia, on February 20 at 2pm. See: asq.com.au. The Gallery of Small Things is hosting its first solo show that's also Grace Brown's first solo show in Canberra. She was the 2019 Little Things Art Prize winner for the Ceramics section. It's on until March 6. See: galleryofsmallthings.com. At the National Film and Sound Archive, be inspired by Australians & Hollywood and design your very own film costume in a free family activity. No exhibition ticket is required. It's on February 19 and 26 and March 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 11am to 2pm. See: nfsa.gov.au. Beyond the Wasteland (M) is a 2021 documentary about Mad Max fans. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, February 24 at 6pm, followed by a Q&A. See: nfsa.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MxhEgQKUJhZgHxwVaKiqcq/8259da66-53f8-4177-8ab0-b00b1dc63d88.jpg/r0_196_3425_2131_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg