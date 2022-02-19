life-style, books, Chai Times at Cinnamon Gardens, shankari chandran, ultimo press, sri lanka, tamil

With this novel, a reader might be well advised to start at the back. In an author's note, Shankari Chandran explains her story in terms of "territorial legitimacy" and "cultural erasure". She has in mind "the battles of contested history and competing mythologies". In assessing the winners of such battles, Chandran suggests that "possession of the land is nine tenths of the law, but possession of history is nine tenths of the future". Although Chandran's reference is the Tamil community and Sri Lanka's civil war, she maintains that her thinking on legitimacy and erasure may have wider application, including to Australia's own history. Raised in Canberra, Chandran has now published three novels, loosely linked in settings and pre-occupations. Gathering a group of disparate characters together, here the Cinnamon Gardens retirement home in Westgrove, Sydney, is a venerable literary trick. The resulting frictions, exchanges and confessions were the substance of The Canterbury Tales. More recently, the technique has been used most effectively in Alaa Al-Aswany's The Yacoubian Building. Far more frivolously, a similar approach animated the local television series, Number 96. Chandran's characters cluster together in a home named for a flash Colombo suburb and redolent in many ways of Sri Lankan life. Residents are offered a breakfast omelette not with Vegemite toast but rather "on a bed of steamed rice noodles, topped with milk gravy with a side of fresh coconut chilli chutney". Instead of traditional eucalypts around the grounds, the land is planted with manioc, vallaarai, murungakkai and karivappila trees. The author ranges back and forth, between Sydney and Sri Lanka, between 1981 and the present day. Her cast tries to empathise and sympathise with each other. In a sense, the message of the novel is E.M.Forster's - "only connect". Like Christos Tsiolkas' The Slap, the plot revolves around the ever-wider ramifications of a limited act of violence. That, in turn, is used to explore questions of racism and prejudice in Australia. Chandran's large cast do a lot of talking. The author interjects with sharp, clever asides, about the algorithmic sweep of an egg hopper, a fictional frontier feminist fond of her riding crop, or a candidate claiming ethnic votes on the basis of her fake-tan skin colour. Those are lighter touches than the sometimes heavy-handed political passages or grim descriptions of old age.

