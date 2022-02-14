sport, brumbies, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super rugby pacific, ryan lonergan, phil thomson, lifeline canberra

The ACT Brumbies are on the verge of locking in a new major sponsor days out from a season opener the club will use to come to the aid of Lifeline Canberra. The Brumbies are set to unveil a new major partner this week, filling a void on the front of their jersey ahead of their Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Western Force at Canberra Stadium on Sunday. A new sponsorship deal is a major coup for the club in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left sporting codes and businesses feeling the financial pinch. It comes as the Brumbies step in to help the Lifeline Canberra charity, pledging to donate 10 per cent of all ticket sale revenue from Sunday's game to the cause. Lifeline were forced to cancel their annual bookfair due to controversial protests at Exhibition Park, costing the charity one of their most important fundraising events. MORE RUGBY UNION "Lifeline Canberra play an incredibly important part in our community, so we felt compelled to do our bit in helping support them after the events of last weekend," Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson said. "We will also be continuing our essential item drive for the Tongan recovery effort, collecting camping equipment, bedding, long-life food items and more." Thomson says Sunday's homecoming feels like a long time coming, perhaps even more so for scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan as he prepares for his first fully-fledged game since Super Rugby Trans-Tasman ended in June last year. Lonergan spent months in camp with the Wallabies during the Rugby Championship, meaning he could not return to the John I Dent Cup at the end of the Super Rugby season. A taste in the Australian camp is set to "fuel the fire" for Lonergan, with the 23-year-old out to prove himself in a battle with Test scrumhalf Nic White for Super Rugby game time. "I was actually talking to Noss [brother and Brumbies hooker Lachlan Lonergan] this morning on the way in about how excited we are to actually be in a game week," Lonergan said. "Pre-season gets pretty long even though we didn't have to do all of it. Some of the boys have been training for a long time. We've played a couple of trials but there's nothing like round one. "[Last year] did feel long, I think mainly because of the fact I didn't get to play too many games. I was in that Wallabies camp for quite a while and due to circumstances couldn't come back and play for Vikings. "It was a great year, it was long, but just keen to get back into some footy now. My last proper game was Trans-Tasman, so it's been a while. "Afternoon footy is great, we get to play some running rugby. It's not going to be the dewy [Canberra] Stadium we're used to at 7.30pm, so hopefully we get a good turnout there and play some good footy." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND ONE Sunday: ACT Brumbies v Western Force at Canberra Stadium, 2pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.

