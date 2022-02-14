news, latest-news, Jordan Rapana, Canberra Raiders, Maori All Stars, David Fifita, Shoulder charge, Cronulla Sharks

Canberra Raiders hooker Tom Starling is poised to sign an upgraded two-year deal, giving the Green Machine a boost a month before the start of the season. Starling all but confirmed his new contract on Monday night, reposting several congratulatory messages on Instagram after it emerged he was on the verge of finalising a new contract. Starling, 23, is expected to recommit until at least the end of 2024. He is viewed as the long-term rake option in Canberra, with Josh Hodgson about to start his final season in the capital before moving to Parramatta. The Raiders have been keen to lock Starling into a longer-term arrangement since last year, wary of rivals swooping when his existing contract expires. He will share the role with Hodgson this year, with the pair to go head to head for the No. 9 jersey. MORE CANBERRA SPORT The Raiders will play their first trial match against the Sydney Roosters at the end of this week before a final hit-out against Manly next week. But the Raiders already know they will be without veteran flyer Jordan Rapana for at least the first two weeks of the season, after he entered an early guilty plea to a grade-one shoulder charge. Rapana copped the charge in the wake of his 13th minute shot on Indigenous All Star David Fifita, and pleading guilty means the reigning Mal Meninga medalist will be left with just 10 carry over points. Were he to unsuccessfully fight the charge, he would've missed two weeks anyway, but been lift with 80 carryover points. The 32-year-old was the only player charged in Saturday's fiery clash, which the Maori All Stars won 16-10. He was also placed on report for a hit on Jesse Ramien later in the match, but was subsequently cleared of any wrong doing. Canberra opens its season on March 11 against the Cronulla Sharks at home, before traveling to Townsville to face the North Queensland Cowboys. Rapana's suspension will force coach Ricky Stuart into a tricky backline reshuffle, made more difficult in the wake of Harley Smith-Shields' season-ending knee injury. Nick Cotric's return to the club will help flesh out an inexperienced backline, with Rapana expected to be replaced on the wing by Semi Valemei, Matt Timoko or Xavier Savage. NRL TRIALS February 18: Sydney Roosters v Canberra Raiders at Leichhardt Oval, 6pm. February 25: Manly Sea Eagles v Canberra Raiders at Central Coast Stadium, 6pm. NRL ROUND ONE March 11: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.

