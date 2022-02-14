coronavirus, covid-19, convoy to canberra, protests, exhibition park, police, anti-vax

Police are considering whether any incendiary comments made by anti-vaccine mandate protesters in Canberra rose to the level of incitement. The Convoy to Canberra movement has splintered across the Canberra region, after three arrests were made as officers cracked down on its epicentre at Exhibition Park. Protesters were told to leave on Sunday to make way for Canberra Show preparations, but roughly a thousand protesters defied those orders until police arrived on Monday morning. The site reached an estimated peak of 6000 people on Saturday, though most had left the site by the time police arrived. Detective Acting Superintendent Rod Anderson revealed three people have been charged with trespass, including a person who faces an additional charge of resisting arrest. No injuries were sustained during the clear-out. "This operation was successful, and those people who were illegally camping here at EPIC had been moved on," acting superintendent Anderson said. "It took us just over three hours, which is not a bad effort ... It means that EPIC can get on with the business of providing events to Canberra." The anti-vaccine mandate protest movement has engulfed Canberra for two weeks, targeting political sites and local businesses complying with COVID-19 regulations. Authorities were braced for "low level" protests across the capital, expected to cause short-term traffic disruptions in the coming days, but were not aware of any planned demonstrations until late March. Protests leaders have also made a number of incendiary comments relating to law enforcement, politicians, and the media at the campsite. Police were aware of the comments, and were considering whether any rose to the level of incitement. The dismantling of the EPIC campsite has seen the movement disperse across the Canberra region, with a large number moving to the Cotter campground. Protesters have also shared a list of possible locations to sleep at, including campgrounds in Cooma, Yass, Tharwa, Wee Jasper, and the Shoalhaven. Acting superintendent Rod Anderson said police welcomed peaceful protest in the ACT, but was working with rangers to ensure protesters complied with the law. He urged the community to report anyone camping illegally. "It's pretty well signposted and understood where you can and can't camp. Those people who are camping illegally will be dealt with," he said. Police said a mass demonstration on Saturday, which attracted an estimated 10,000 protesters, was overwhelmingly peaceful. But three people faced charges, including men who allegedly breached police lines on foot, and another who allegedly drove a truck past police barricades. READ MORE: Rumours of a person making off with thousands of dollars raised by the group have circulated on its Telegram channel. Acting superintendent Anderson said police were "not aware" of the allegations. It comes after donations to Lifeline ticked over $700,000 since Friday, after a growing protest crowd at EPIC saw its annual mental health book fair fundraiser cancelled over security concerns. Lifeline ACT chief executive officer Carrie-Ann Leeson praised "an incredible outpouring" of community support. "We were devastated but now we're just so grateful. We are now so close to exceeding what we might have otherwise have raised [from the bookfair]," she said. The ACT government donated $25,000, the same amount charged to the protesters to stay at EPIC, after the cancellation.

