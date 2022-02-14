news, latest-news, canberra united, a-league, a-league women, w-league, vicki linton

Capital Football will launch a post-season review to dissect Canberra United's A-League Women's struggles as the club faces the prospect of failing to win a game this season. After nine games United remains the only team without a win in the ALW competition this season, but they have five opportunities to end one of the club's longest winless streaks. United will be hoping that will happen as early as Tuesday night when they face Western Sydney Wanderers. Capital Football acting chief executive Chris Gardiner said, like every ALW season, a review had begun to prepare for next season. At this stage, however, as the season has not concluded, he said it was only examining resources like training facilities, retaining players and support for coaching staff. "I'm looking at exploring ways to find additional resource for the team, and I've already started discussions with the new technical director about his ideas on how we can better support the team and give it what it needs," he said. "I do know that Capital Football values Canberra United, it's a very important stewardship. It's very proud of the history and not winning, that's not what we want, so I know the board wants recommendations about how it can better support the team to get back into the top of the table and reestablish Canberra as a championship team." MORE IN CANBERRA UNITED The Wanderers go into the fixture with a 5-0 loss to Melbourne Victory hovering over them, compared to United's 3-0 loss to Wellington Phoenix. One aspect Canberra will look to improve on is their defence, having only managed to keep one clean sheet this season, and conceding 24 goals in nine games. ALW commentator, and former United player, Grace Gill said a clean sheet would need to be a priority for their remaining matches. "We've seen them have a couple of 3-3 all draws, which is a really high scoring game, but to be able to say 'yeah, we can put three goals away' they then need to converse the other end of the field and be able to keep three goals out," she said. "Western Sydney are also really struggling for results this season. They've also conceded a number of goals in recent games and they're just looking really poor at the moment. So I think we actually have a really good chance to capitalise on that." Like many ALW teams this season, Canberra has struggled to find continuity in their line up due to the condensed season, injuries and COVID-19. Gill said that did play a large role, but the side was pegged to be a top four contender with the likes of Michelle Heyman, Ash Sykes and Grace Maher featuring regularly. "I don't think it's the season anyone who knows Canberra United, or who knows the players this year, envisioned," she said. "I know every year we see a team that sort of struggles to hit their stride a bit and I think this year that's been Canberra, which is really, really tough. And as a team, when you're in that position, it's really mentally draining."

