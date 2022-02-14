news, latest-news, tennis, annerly poulos

Teenager Annerly Poulos is itching to get overseas to improve her tennis world ranking, but is revelling in the opportunity to play at a familiar court to build her confidence as she finds her place in senior tennis. The 19-year-old, now based out of Brisbane, is back in her home town for two $25,000 events to be held at the Canberra Tennis Centre from February 8-20. She fell in the Canberra Pro Tour's round of 32 in the first event last week, and is now through to the main draw again for the second tour starting Tuesday. Poulos, who started her senior career about five years ago at 14, said playing back in Canberra made her feel at ease. "I haven't played many matches in the past few months, so I just really wanted to play as many matches as I could. I'm just taking it match by match and really trying to get that confidence back, and trust in my game," she said. "As I get older and I continue to play in these tournaments, I start to feel more confident within myself and even just as a player, being around the tournaments, I feel like I belong there in a way. When I was younger I kind of didn't have that sense of belonging." MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Following the tournament, the world No.1459 is itching to get a higher ranking through international tournaments in Tunisia and Egypt. Poulos said she was feeling pretty confident about her tennis in 2022, and was looking forward to playing overseas again, after COVID-19 prevented her from doing so. "Definitely knowing that I will be able to travel this year as well, will definitely open a lot of opportunities for me, which is really exciting," she said. "[The pandemic] hasn't had a negative effect on my game. I'd say the only thing is just one of my goals is to increase my ranking and of course and knowing that there's no tournaments in Australia affects that goal." Fifteen-year-old Canberran Charlie Camus, who made the round of 16 in the singles event last week and the quarter-finals in the doubles, is also likely to earn another wildcard entry for the second tour.

