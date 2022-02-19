whats-on, movie-reviews, Flee, film review, movies

Flee (M, 89 minutes) 5 stars With the Oscars ceremony coming up, there's good money to be won betting on the film Flee, unprecedentedly nominated in the Best Documentary and Best Animation and Best International Film categories. All bets aside, though, this is a film that needs to be seen. Truly one of the best films in recent years, it should also have been celebrated in that top Best Film section too. It's a simple concept, a talking-head documentary with a single subject. That subject is real-life academic Amin Nawabi, a friend since high school of the filmmaker Jonas Poher Rassmussen. Across a series of interviews, Amin unpacks the story of his childhood in Afghanistan and the sad and complicated tale, something the man has never discussed with his friends and loved ones in his new life in Denmark, of his journey as a refugee. There's a reason that Amin has never shared his story, and it's also the reason this is an animated film, a technique that allows this man - Amin is not his real name - to keep his anonymity, even though he is on screen for most of the film. Through Rassmussen's long-form interviews, Amin digs through traumatising or repressed memories and he comes to a series of realisations, some revelations you feel though the man's changed and surprised intonations. It's a rough story, fleeing Afghanistan with his mother and siblings as the Mujahadein roll into Afghanistan in the late 1980s, to Russia. Amin and his sisters are placed at the mercy of human traffickers. In many of these scenes, the animation works brilliantly, allowing difficult scenes to be expressed in subtle ways. Throughout, the animation is interspersed with archival 16mm footage that sits in stark and frightening contrast. To see a burning body or a corpse pooled in blood in the neighbourhood Amin has fled is a thoughtful experience when cut against the neutralising animations. The animation work also helps us enjoy long scenes that would have been uncomfortable or unentertaining if it were just the real-life interview subject staring at the camera. At times the animators seem to be constructing their drawing over a filmed documentary, though mostly the film is reminiscent of Waltz With Bashir, another animated war tale. In a film as narratively clean and simply but boldly animated as this one, music plays an important role in underscoring mood, and Uno Helmersson gives the film a comforting tone, sometimes heightening our anxiety. In one scene, we learn that Amin's sisters are trapped in a shipping container, close to death at the hands of human traffickers. The animated figures move between X-rays, simple line figures against a white background, no eyes on the characters. We cut to real-life television news footage from when this real-life event unfolded. It is a breathless moment for the audience. Amin is a fascinating character, for whom the toll that a childhood of trauma and an adulthood of repressed truth doesn't detract from a genuine and sweet nature. He recalls particularly his sexual awakening as a child, excited by a Jean-Claude Van Damme poster. The film opens with the grown Amin scared to commit to a safe home in the Danish countryside with his partner. Unpacking his story for his filmmaker friend may be the only way he can settle into the kind of safe and supported life he has not allowed himself.

