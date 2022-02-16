news, latest-news,

Canberra's much-loved open-air Shakespeare season returns this weekend with the comedy As You Like It. Shakespeare by the Lakes IV, directed by Tony Knight, tells the story about love overcoming adversity. It features mistaken identities, bad poetry, wandering jesters and enchanted forests. As You Like It also features several original musical pieces by composer Jay Cameron. Friday, 6.30pm. Tuggeranong Town Park. Saturday, 4.30pm. Patrick White Lawns. Free event but registrations are required from Eventbrite. Continues until March 6. Celebrating the 50th anniversary since the release of John Lennon's Imagine, actor and musician John Waters (Offspring) and his band will perform the entire album. As well as Imagine, the album features songs such as Crippled Inside, Jealous Guy and It's So Hard. Waters says the concert has been a chance for him and the rest of the band to explore some of Lennon's lesser-known tracks. Friday, 8pm. The Street. Tickets are $55 from thestreet.org.au. The Empire Strips Back has been packing out Australian theatres since 2011. For those who have missed out on previous tours, be prepared for some sexy Stormtroopers, a seductive Boba Fett, some tantalising Twi'leks, a delightfully luke-warm Taun Taun, a lady-like Skywalker, the Droids you are looking for, and more. Celebrate everything Star Wars in this burlesque parody. Friday, 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from $56.50 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au. Kate Ceberano needs no introduction. The Australian singer and creative tour-de-force is heading to Tallagandra Hill Winery this weekend for two performances. The rare intimate shows draw from Ceberano's 28 albums from a career that has spanned more than 35 years. The singer's latest album Sweet Inspiration placed her in the pantheon of acts that have achieved top 10 ARIA albums over five decades, joining AC/DC, Kylie Minogue and Midnight Oil. Saturday, 7pm and Sunday, 4.30pm. Tallagrandra Hill Winery. Tickets are $101.31 from Eventbrite. It's a go-go for Disco Daze at Smith's Alternative this weekend. Presented by Drag Cabaret, join the performers for a boogie wonderland filled with a funky bunch of stars serving burlesque, drag, live music and dance. While this is a seated event, you can still get down with fab disco beats grooving in your seats, show us your best disco arm moves and 1970s fashion for prizes from local artists. Friday, 8pm and 10pm. Smith's Alternative. Tickets are $20 from smithsalternative.com.

