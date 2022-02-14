news, federal-politics, politics, Labor, Liberal, Katy Gallagher, Simon Birmingham, Senate Estimate, AUKUS, France

Text messages took centre stage during finance Senate estimates on Monday, bringing into question the role the public service plays in responding to leaks from the government. Labor senator Katy Gallagher provoked a political stoush with Finance Minister Simon Birmingham over leaked text messages between Scott Morrison and French President Emmanuel Macron. Senator Gallagher slammed the federal public service for not investigating the origin of the leak, claiming the official knew it came directly from the Prime Minister. The probe was related to text messages leaked to The Daily Telegraph following the AUKUS deal and the scrapping of the French submarines, which fuelled a wider diplomatic rift with the European nation. "The Prime Minister's private communications leaked into a paper. I would have thought some agencies in the APS would have raised some concerns about that," Senator Gallagher said. "I am shocked that the APS has not of its own volition had a look at this." Recent text messages from Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian, which depicted Scott Morrison as a liar, were also brought up by Senator Gallagher. Minister Birmingham said the questions regarding the texts were "political point-scoring" by Labor and "personal slurs". Senator Gallagher responded by saying: "These aren't slurs from Labor, they are from the deputy prime minister and a former NSW Liberal premier who worked closely with the prime minister and there is an important reason to ask about this because it goes to the character of the Prime Minister."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137155669/e7b5f15e-751c-4610-8d14-d21c080b9e61.jpeg/r2_260_5085_3132_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg