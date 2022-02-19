news, latest-news,

The Winter Olympics are alluringly under way with your columnist finding himself one of the reportedly 830,000 Australian viewers (on an average evening) glued to TV coverage of it. But I am disappointed that the snowball fight is, inexplicably, not an event of these Olympics. And my disappointment is deepened by the coincidental appearance online of a beautifully illustrated new essay, Snowball Fights In Art (1400-1946), reminding us what joy snowball fighting gives. In his little, snowflake-exquisite essay accompanying the Snowball Fights In Art artworks Hunter Dukes rejoices that "What's wondrous about browsing the images gathered [here in the piece] is how little changes across centuries and continents - like landscapes blanketed with powder, difference fades in the snow fight." Yes, how easily, time-travelling as we enjoy this arty piece, we join in the fun in coloured Japanese woodblock prints of the 1830s in which ornately costumed but barefoot and shrieking geishas bombard one another with snow. We shriek too. Looking at the piece's medieval and late 19th century paintings of urchins' snowball fights, we, joining in, duck and weave to try to avoid the just-flung snowballs hanging in mid-air (the artists have painted them) hunting for targets to biff into with their soft, harmless, explosive impacts. Some of the delight the Snowball Fights piece gives is given by its sheer uselessness. Among thinking people there is now a deep new appreciation and celebration of uselessness. I am an enthusiast, and you have caught up with me in the week in which I have joined the Cloud Appreciation Society so as to be more uselessly appreciative of clouds. Professor Robbert Dijkgraff, editor of a recent new edition of the classic Usefulness of Useless Knowledge, sings the praises of uselessness, of "unobstructed curiosity and the benefits and pleasures of travelling far upstream, against the current of practical considerations". Yes, one's appreciation of purposeless unobstructed curiosity is deepened in these deadly earnest, practical and purposeful times, and especially as our political parties and their leaders streamline themselves into states of obscene practicality and usefulness so as be ruthless in their electioneering. For those of us weary of all this, an online essay with a uselessness-promising title like Snowball Fights In Art (1400-1946), leaps out at us from our devices with its sweet promise of serving the great cause of Unobstructed Curiosity. I rather like about myself that I am the kind to find a piece with a name like Snowball Fights In Art (1400-1946) pulse-quickeningly exciting. The thought that the sorts of people I dislike (for example ukulele virtuoso Scott Morrison, and those metroNIMBY Canberrans who have reacted with "Go away!" snobbish hysteria to the Convoy to Canberra visitors) would not give a piece with such a title a second glance, distinguishes me from them, from their insensitive herd. This brings comfort. These sorts of choices we make tell us a lot about who we are and what we aren't. So for example, one is cautiously proud of the Australian people for last Sunday preferring (ratings show) the ABC's Vera (about an accomplished detective without a hypocritical or lying bone in her body) to Nine's Sixty Minutes hour "at home" with a ukulele-playing prime minister inauthentically being his "authentic self". One dares to dream that this viewing result points to a chance of the people making discerning choices at the coming federal election. Alas, though, the ratings show that on that same evening 961,000 Australians were somehow spellbound by Australia's most popular TV show, the grotesque Married At First Sight. One shudders to think how these 961,000 bogan minds work when they address the nuances of Australian politics. But wait! For shame, Ian! Here I am in looking down on MAFS's fans and being just the kind of bogan-denouncing snob-Canberran whose attitude to the Convoy To Canberra visitors I have just deplored. Canberrans' viral embourgeoisement of its citizens strikes again, infecting even me! What knobs, what metroNIMBYs we Canberrans can be, here in our privilege-walled community with our sleek city's virtual drawbridge drawn up to keep the actual world at bay, with the smallest of temporary Convoy-caused disruptions imagined to be outrages and catastrophes, the ends of civilisation as we have known. How desensitising and empathy-stifling our plush Canberra bubble! Convoy matters reminds us that conservative Canberrans' role models in matters of class are the elite establishment animals of The Wind In The Willows (especially Toad in his Brideshead-sized Toad Hall), aghast at having their leafy idyll visited by a convoy of alarmingly working-class and democracy-minded stoats and weasels.

