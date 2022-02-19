On the barren and semi-mountainous Mongolian steppe, where yellow grasslands flow uninterrupted except for occasional outcrops of wind-sculpted stone, I barely notice as we cross the border into Hustai National Park. The landscapes are like much of what I've been looking at out the window during the two-hour drive from the capital, Ulaanbaatar. But there's one thing I'll see here that's found in only a few places on the planet - and, until a generation ago, was found nowhere - and that's the world's last wild horses. As horses were domesticated over the centuries, only one species remained truly wild (as opposed to feral), the Przewalski's horse. But except for two small captive groups in European zoos, they had become extinct by the 1960s because of hunting, expanding agricultural land, and harsh winters. A last-ditch breeding effort by the zoos was relatively successful, and some of the horses were reintroduced to the wild in 1992 here at Hustai National Park, with more than 200 now living amongst these grasslands. "I think we gave a huge lift to the Mongolian people that we can bring back these animals which are extinct in the wild," park director Dashpurev Tserendeleg tells me. "This is the real Mongolia. You can see the steppe but with the spirit, with the animals." Driving on the park's dirt trails with Dashpurev, it doesn't take long until we see our first herd of Przewalski's horses. Stockier than domestic horses, with shorter legs, they have a short bristly mane that looks like a mohawk, and their heads seem bigger, rounder and, dare I say, cuter. Spotting them here as they once were, and knowing the effort it's taken to return them, feels special. But they're not the park's only inhabitants and, as we continue bumping over hills, Dashpurev also points out deer, gazelles, and eagles, while, out of sight, are also wolves, lynxes, marmots, and owls. Not many people will ever make the journey out here. In the year before the pandemic, Mongolia only had about half a million visitors, with World Tourism Organisation statistics showing at least 70 countries had more than that. (France, the highest, had over 90 million visitors, by comparison.) But the emptiness and vastness of this resilient country has long been one of its appeals, and perhaps the ultimate socially-distanced holiday will become even more appealing in a post-pandemic world. Earlier this week, Mongolia's Prime Minister announced the country would immediately reopen its borders without restrictions to vaccinated travellers, offering a perfect opportunity to visit in the summer later this year. For those who make it to the country, the first impression will likely be Ulaanbaatar, a city sprawled out along a valley with a dense centre of modern buildings and Soviet relics, and large neighbourhoods of tents and shacks on the outskirts, erected by nomadic people who've been drawn to the capital by employment opportunities. You can get a sense of Ulaanbaatar at the Black Market (in name, not nature), a frenetic maze of shops and stalls that sell anything a local might want. I spot jackets and fur-lined boots for the winter, a huge display of buttons for homemade clothes, carpets for tents, and quite a few stores with snuff bottles (often prized family possessions). But the Black Market also gives you a good sense of the country. Traditionally, when most of the population lived in tents on the land, nomads would make the long journey to visit the market to stock up for the season ahead. I'm able to get a small insight into this life when I meet 72-year-old Nanjilmaa, who serves me a fermented milk drink as I arrive at her ger (the name for a Mongolian yurt). She's been a nomad her whole life and proudly introduces herself by saying she has two horses, 20 cows, 50 sheep ... and eight children and 16 grandchildren. Her husband has passed away so she lives in her ger alone, but her youngest son and his family live in separate ger nearby. The inside of Nanjilmaa's tent feels more comfortable than its temporary nature might suggest, with couches and rugs, a table of family photos, and even a fridge and television. She moves only a few times a year, to take her animals to the most suitable pastures for the season, so it doesn't matter that it takes a day to pack things up. "I don't like cities," she tells me. "Too crowded, too stressful." "In the cities, to be alone you go into your apartment. Here, to be alone, you go outside." And that's what most travellers will appreciate with a visit to Mongolia. Other than the 40-metre-high stainless-steel statue of Genghis Khan east of the capital, there's very little development across the country. Even some of the larger monasteries that you can visit and stay overnight seem understated compared to the imposing mountains or sweeping desert where they're located. Instead, it's the nature that often dominates the days, with the spectacular sand dunes of the Gobi, vibrant red rock formations filled with dinosaur bones, epic grasslands, and extensive cave systems. These are what you come for, not the cities. And amongst the landscapes are the lives that have survived the tests of time, from the Buddhist monks, to the nomads of the steppe, and even the wonderful Przewalski's horses. You can see more things to do in Mongolia on Michael Turtle's Time Travel Turtle website

