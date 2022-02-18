It is no secret that Canberra is home to world-class cycling facilities and infrastructure, and Canberrans can't get enough of cycling. Hartley Lifecare, a community organisation helping people living with a disability, is back with their annual cycling fundraising event. Their long-awaited Hartley's Cycle Challenge: A New Journey is all set to take place from February 25 to 27. That's just a week away. With 168 riders, 14 teams and 315km to cover, Canberrans are coming together for this unique fundraising event in supporting people living with a disability. Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation was unable to host this event which raises critical funds to support locals. This year, Hartley has a new route filled with excitement and adventure. Teams will ride from Cooma to Mt Kosciusko and back over the course of three days. Hartley would like to thank their two major event sponsors, Alliance Building Group and the Canberra Raiders, for their support. Also pedalling for a great cause, Peter, the owner of Alliance Building Group, will be riding in the CEO Challenge and has already managed to raise over $20,000. This event would not be possible without some amazingly committed individuals and teams. This year the following teams will be undertaking the challenge: EY, The HARTS, Prime 7 AllStars, Trek Bikes, Department of Health, PWC, Fyshwick Fresh Food Markets, Projects Coordination, Forge Advisory, Clayton UTZ, Bellchambers Barrett, Projects Assured, My Ride Canberra, and John James Foundation. All their efforts from the Cycle Challenge will be going towards Hartley's One Million Harts Campaign that aims to raise one million dollars for a new community home, Hartley Court. It is one of the first supported independent living (SIL) communities for people living with a disability and is their forever home. To show your support, and join in the fun, donate now at hartley.org.au/event/the-hartley-cycle- challenge#teams

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cpAaGjgJrzMeprrmmenK9y/d3fb6fc7-750d-4899-9f3e-7abfbc5f3d1d.JPG/r818_700_5184_3167_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Hartley Lifecare's cycle challenge: riders embark on a New Journey

Hartley Lifecare's Cycle Challenge raises funds for Hartley's One Million Harts campaign which aims to raise one million dollars for Hartley Court, a supported independent living community and forever-home for people living with a disability. Photo: Supplied It is no secret that Canberra is home to world-class cycling facilities and infrastructure, and Canberrans can't get enough of cycling.

Hartley Lifecare, a community organisation helping people living with a disability, is back with their annual cycling fundraising event.

Their long-awaited Hartley's Cycle Challenge: A New Journey is all set to take place from February 25 to 27. That's just a week away. With 168 riders, 14 teams and 315km to cover, Canberrans are coming together for this unique fundraising event in supporting people living with a disability.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation was unable to host this event which raises critical funds to support locals.

This year, Hartley has a new route filled with excitement and adventure. Teams will ride from Cooma to Mt Kosciusko and back over the course of three days. Hartley would like to thank their two major event sponsors, Alliance Building Group and the Canberra Raiders, for their support.

Also pedalling for a great cause, Peter, the owner of Alliance Building Group, will be riding in the CEO Challenge and has already managed to raise over $20,000. This event would not be possible without some amazingly committed individuals and teams.

This year the following teams will be undertaking the challenge: EY, The HARTS, Prime 7 AllStars, Trek Bikes, Department of Health, PWC, Fyshwick Fresh Food Markets, Projects Coordination, Forge Advisory, Clayton UTZ, Bellchambers Barrett, Projects Assured, My Ride Canberra, and John James Foundation. All their efforts from the Cycle Challenge will be going towards Hartley's One Million Harts Campaign that aims to raise one million dollars for a new community home, Hartley Court.

It is one of the first supported independent living (SIL) communities for people living with a disability and is their forever home. To show your support, and join in the fun, donate now at hartley.org.au/event/the-hartley-cycle- challenge#teams SHARE