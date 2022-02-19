news, latest-news, ice dance, olympics, sport

Australians never give the Winter Olympics as much attention as the summer Games. I understand why, but can't help feeling like we miss out a bit by not staying as engaged. Four years ago, during the last Winter Olympics, I found myself going down the YouTube rabbit hole of ice dance and particularly fell in love with French partners Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron. Ice dance is different to freestyle ice skating. The pairs are not allowed to do jumps or throws, with more of a focus on footwork and having a graceful routine - sort of like ballroom dancing on ice. The umbrella of figure skating is a sport known for its drama, from the feud between Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan that involved a kneecapping, to judges rigging the winners in Russia's favour over a Canadian pair in the 2002 Winter Olympics. The French pair Papdakis and Cizeron were seen to be the prospective winners of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, however, devastatingly Papadakis' costume unclipped, forcing her to continue the routine while trying to stay covered. While they won silver, any athlete will tell you second is the first loser. READ MORE: Earlier this week, they won gold with a world record score of 226.98, not that the number means anything to me, but an Olympic world record is impressive nonetheless. So why am I harping on about this random Olympic event? More specifically a French ice dance pair few have likely heard about unless you're in the loop? I'm not so sure. Maybe it's because I have got carried away with the niche piece of information and became personally invested. Maybe it's because anyone who watches one of their performances online becomes mesmerised instantly. Or maybe it's because their story fits in that classic tale of resilience and redemption. Ultimately the tale of picking yourself up after being knocked down is something all Australians love, particularly when it comes to sport. The mental barrier of losing gold due to a costume malfunction is something that would be extremely difficult to break away from and watching the joy of Papadakis and Cizeron's faces made me want to buy a pair of skates and pursue Olympic glory on ice. The 'how hard can it be' approach is something I once had towards figure skating and I can say it did not end in Olympic glory like the ice dancers I fangirl over. Instead, I walked into Phillip Ice Skating Centre with a friend who plays ice hockey. After watching so many videos of the start and having a small amount of training in ballet, I had an arrogance this would be something I was a natural at and could make my way to being an athlete in no time. For anyone who has actual practice in ice skating, they will know how deluded I was, because as soon as the rented skates I had laced on touched the ice, hilarious scenes of me gripping the edge of the railing took place for the best part of two hours. My ice hockey friend glided with ease around me, grabbing my hands and dragging me along for most of the time we were on the rink as I begged him to slow down. A bit of a letdown, to say the least. The fantasy of becoming an ice dancer like Papadakis and Cizeron, who are a similar age to me, quickly died. However, what that experience taught me was how dedicated and skilled a person has to be to develop the talent of gliding on ice, let alone dancing and jumping as a performer. All athletes obviously work insanely hard, but I cannot wrap my head around how ice skaters are able to even skate backwards, let alone dance and jump. It makes me realise why the Olympics is so important. Not only does it help encourage national pride but it also gives people a respect for sport and all the challenges that come with it, in addition helping push the next generation of athletes to work hard towards their goals. I don't think I will be a professional athlete any time soon - or ever - for that matter, but after watching the Olympics it once again motivates me to focus on my fitness and pursue hobbies. While I haven't been back to the Phillip ice rink since my first time full of stumbles and falls, I once again find myself inspired to give it another go after seeing how Papadakis and Cizeron picked themselves up after the last Olympics.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/RXMuw2JbrrS7ELSxSY9rkR/60a587c8-22a8-4934-af4d-f5ad4ffdc3bc.jpg/r7_580_4405_3065_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg