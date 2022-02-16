Social photos at Women See Change at Manuka Arts Centre

video,

Hilary Wardhaugh's #everydayclimatecrisis visual petition, which showcases 1000 crowd-sourced images taken by women and non-binary photographers, was celebrated at its launch event Women See Change. 150 images from the petition were on display in the Manuka Arts Centre gardens, depicting the devastating effects of climate change in Australia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/0a6dc202-3135-46f8-8d39-e6c0911c3c88.jpg/r8_263_4992_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg