Times Past: February 16, 1994

One thing ACT residents can happily say they have more of than any other state in Australia is public holidays. This could not have been said if the employers who were pushing for a maximum of nine public holidays a year on this day in 1994 were successful. Employers were seeking the removal of the Queen's Birthday as a holiday, and wanted the public holidays to be taken on the days they fell, regardless of whether that day was a weekend or not. They were happy for an additional day, on top of their desired nine days of public holidays, to be included as a day for each state. The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry agreed with the nine days, and said that some additional holidays were "particularly disruptive to business and industry and should be ended". All state and territory governments had been scheduled to discuss the issue at the Council of Australian Governments meeting. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/15101825

