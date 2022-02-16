coronavirus,

Almost 30 per cent of new COVID-19 cases in the ACT attended a school campus last week, new data shows. There were 909 cases reported across 119 schools in the ACT in week 2 of the school term, according to data from the Education Directorate. There were only 18 schools that did not record a case that week, which means 90 per cent of Canberra schools reported at least one case in the week ending Sunday, February 13. The figures include government and non-government schools, from kindergarten to year 12. The total number of cases reported in the territory during that period was 3144. In the first week of school there were 240 cases of COVID-19 reported in 68 public schools. An ACT Education Directorate spokesman said data for non-government schools was not available for week one of term and the directorate would not provide a breakdown between public and non-government schools in week two. "Schools are doing a great job managing the start of the year with this new challenge, ensuring continuity of learning for ACT students," the spokesman said. "The measures we have in place are working, with no schools having to close or being operationally compromised." As of Tuesday there were no early education and care services closed due to the health emergency. ACT Council of Parents and Citizens Associations spokeswoman Janelle Kennard said the number of cases at each school varied a lot and depended on the size of the cohorts. "We know some families are getting a lot of notices about cases in their children's cohort, while others have had very few or no notices at all," Ms Kennard said. "I think families remain cautious and watchful and having some [rapid antigen tests] help empower the watchfulness." READ MORE: Students and teachers in Canberra have been given two rapid antigen tests per week for four weeks from the ACT government, with some private schools sourcing extra tests. The ACT government has not yet decided if test kits will be provided after next week. Anybody who has attended school during their infectious period is required to notify the school. Schools notify families of students who were exposed to the virus but students do not need to quarantine unless they have COVID-19 symptoms.

