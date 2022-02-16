sport, brumbies, ACT Brumbies, Super Rugby, Super Rugby Pacific, Pete Samu, Pete Samu contract

Wallabies back-rower Pete Samu is poised to commit his future to the ACT Brumbies, declaring his desire to stay in Canberra on the eve of the new Super Rugby season. It's understood Samu, the Brumbies and Rugby Australia are locked in negotiations about his future beyond this year and it is hoped all parties can reach an agreement in the coming weeks. The Super Rugby title winner will play a massive role in the Brumbies' hopes of success in a new trans-Tasman competition, which begins with a clash against the Western Force on Sunday afternoon. He is one of several Brumbies off contract at the end of the year, with Wallabies and Brumbies officials moving to lock in key players before overseas teams swoop. Rugby Australia has already re-signed James Slipper, with several others on the early-year hitlist while Brumbies coach Dan McKellar works with incoming mentor Stephen Larkham to maintain the roster in the capital. Samu, 30, arrived in Canberra three years ago when he was lured back to Australia after winning two championships with the Canterbury Crusaders. MORE CANBERRA SPORT His Wallabies journey has been up and down, but he has thrived under new coach Dave Rennie and is keen for another big year to move a step closer to his World Cup goal. Brumbies combinations could be crucial to Test success, with Samu and Rob Valetini to continue their lethal back-row combination this season. Samu was sorely missed in the Super Rugby AU grand final last year and the following trans-Tasman series after he tore his medial ligament and he's determined to make up for lost time. "I'm keen to stay," Samu said. "I think being in this environment for a few years now, it hasn't gotten easier [coming back in]. "My role hasn't changed much, but my role is different in the Wallabies set up. So coming back in, trying to fit into those role again at the Brumbies and it's been great. "Bobby has lifted his game a lot in the past year which is good to see and good for us here at the Brumbies. I'm looking forward to getting in behind big Bobby when he's got the ball in his hands." McKellar will unveil his first team of the year on Wednesday afternoon, with most positions to be filled by players with Wallabies experience. But one of the most hotly-contested spots will be the vacant No. 7 role, with the Brumbies needing someone to step up and join the Samu-Valetini partnership Tom Cusack shouldered most of the load in recent seasons, but injuries and unavailability forced McKellar to blood new players last season. Canberra junior Rory Scott looms as one of the leading contenders, while Luke Reimer and Jahrome Brown are also battling for the openside flanker job. "we've got we've got some good young boys coming through, like Rory Scott and I'm pretty keen to see him really take opportunities," Samu said. "We're confident and know all of those boys can get the job done, whether that's at seven, or six or eight." The Brumbies have won three of their past four opening games of the season, but they are wary of a loaded Force side for the Sunday afternoon showdown. "They always throw the ball around. We played them in round one last year as well and that was a good battle," said lock Nick Frost. "Everyone's keen to play an afternoon game as well, so that's a extra bonus. It's been a bit of a long pre-season and for others, the past two weeks have been a bit of a drag because you're so close but so far away as well. We're just looking forward to it." SUPER RUGBY ROUND ONE Sunday: ACT Brumbies v Western Force at Canberra Stadium, 2pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

