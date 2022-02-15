sport, cricket, cricket australia, australia sri lanka, cricket sri lanka, australia twenty20, australia t20, ashton agar, aaron finch

The day a teenage spinner wrote himself into Ashes folklore by scoring 98 from No. 11 must feel like a lifetime ago for Ashton Agar. That was his first game for Australia, an Ashes Test at Trent Bridge in 2013. His latest? He opened the batting in a Twenty20 international in Canberra on Tuesday night. This time Agar scored just 13, but Australia secured an unassailable 3-0 Twenty20 series lead over Sri Lanka with a six-wicket win in front of 6800 fans at Manuka Oval. Opening the batting adds another string to Agar's bow, and it may well be his ticket to staying in the Australian team - and perhaps his best chance to get a start across all three formats. Australian captain Aaron Finch shifted to No. 3 as the hosts set their sights on running down Sri Lanka's total of 6-121, though the change mattered little - Finch was at the crease to face the second ball of the innings after Ben McDermott was caught at slip on the first. MORE SPORT Agar was the surprise selection to replace him at the top of the order. The highest he had batted in a Twenty20 international before was at No. 3 - the only time he had been sighted outside his usual places at six, seven and eight. While his night ended somewhat earlier than he would have hoped, experienced campaigners Finch and Glenn Maxwell stepped in to take care of business as Australia cruised towards a series victory. Maxwell cleared the pickets with a stunning switch hit that soared 85 metres. The catch was dropped in the crowd. One ball later he was put down again - only this time it was by a Sri Lankan fielder. The dazzling 33-year-old's next effort went 87 metres and into the Manuka Oval stands. He would soon depart for 39 from 25 deliveries, but by that stage the result was a fait accompli. Finch was dismissed for 35, leaving Josh Inglis (21 not out) and Marcus Stoinis (12 not out) to get the hosts home in 16.5 overs. Finch had won the toss and chosen to bowl with a radically overhauled line-up in tow. Out with concussion was Steve Smith, rested were Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa. In came Daniel Sams and Mitchell Starc, but Kane Richardson was the pick of the Australian bowlers with 3-21 from four overs as the tourists limped to 6-121 from their 20 overs. Highlights were few and far between during the Sri Lankan innings. A spectacular Sams catch on the boundary brought the crowd to life as the batting side failed to capitalise on a fast start. Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 39 (38) was the only shining light as Australia's stifled their Sri Lankan counterparts, with Agar claiming a miserly 1-14 from four overs on a deck often regarded as a batter's paradise. Sri Lanka were rocked on the morning of the match by news star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga had tested positive to COVID-19. Hasaranga is the third player to have contracted the virus during Sri Lanka's five-match tour of Australia, joining Kusal Mendis and Binura Fernando. Mendis made his return to the XI in Canberra having served a seven-day period of isolation, which began when he returned positive RAT and PCR tests on February 7. Fernando remains in isolation after testing positive this past Saturday, while a seven-day isolation period will rule Hasaranga out of the final two matches of the series in Melbourne. Sri Lanka now face the unenviable task of playing two dead-rubbers to close out a Twenty20 series. Australia have two more games to close out a near-perfect summer, on the park at least. AT A GLANCE Third Twenty20 international: AUSTRALIA 4-124 (Glenn Maxwell 39, Aaron Finch 35; Maheesh Theekshana 3-24, Jeffrey Vandersay 1-32) bt SRI LANKA 6-121 (Dasun Shanaka 39*, Dinesh Chandimal 25; Kane Richardson 3-21, Glenn Maxwell 103) by six wickets at Manuka Oval. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

