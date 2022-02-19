whats-on, music-theatre-arts, Counterpoint, Ali Aedy, Tess Horowitz, David Attwood, Dorte Conroy, M16, art review

Ali Aedy and Tess Horwitz: Counterpoint (Gallery 1); David Attwood: Oak Trees (Gallery 2); Dorte Conroy: Up (Gallery 3). M16 Artspace. Until February 27. m16artspace.com.au. These three exhibitions are articulate examples of the multipartite facets of art that see it expressing ideas and opinions about our environment and society and our place in these, about its own history and simply about itself. Counterpart comprises the work of two very different artists - Ali Aedy and Tess Horwitz. The work of each is placed "separately" throughout the gallery space, and in its positioning presents as a complex and compelling formal, aesthetic, visual, conceptual and thematic dialogue. Aedy's work eloquently explores the human condition. The 17 works speak of connection and disconnection through a symbolic language utilising familiar objects placed in unfamiliar combinations. Catalogues 1 - 5 is a series of quietly understated objects (variously for example reaching hands, embracing couple), an understatement underscored by the subtly poignant yet pointed titles - Were Never Here, Hold, Mother, Am and Bloodline. The works are made of painted aluminium flashing and their external appearance evokes the plaster casts victims of the eruption of Mt Vesuvius in 79 AD. Although each work is given a separate title and placement on the gallery walls, Aedy has invested in them a familial quality that makes them parts of a larger whole. This is a clever and subtle form of visual and aesthetic introduction to the artist's overall theme viz. how do humans find connections in an increasingly disconnected world? Other works are given an overall fetishistic appearance. Sorrow's Shade (Cat. 7). It is large (human scale) and its component parts (wood, nails, screws, washers, tools, rust and carbon) in combination are confronting yet tantalisingly seductive. The various bits are for the most part entities that in the real world are meant to assist in putting "things" together. Here they are given a different role and assert the connectedness possible in ostensibly disconnected things. The fetishistic qualities are also present in They were never yours to carry (Cat. 17). A jumbled mass of various objects in various materials (wood, jute, wire and paint) is hung from the wall in a dense amalgamation that invites investigation, exploration and discovery. Catalogues 10 - 16 is a series of maps with an outlined female figure in a range of poses superimposed onto each of them. These are clever in the way they place us as viewers into the position of the female. She is in/on a "place" but not part of it. Humanity's disconnect with its environment and itself is given a quietly subversive vision. Tess Horwitz's work is characterised by a powerful graphic language that is clear, confronting and direct. The thrust of her didactic dialogue is summed up in Deadly Sins (Cat.19), a diagrammatic collation aligning the 7 deadly sins with aspects of human intervention into the environment. The efficacy of the artist's message is eloquent in its simplicity and damning in its message. The wall works are an admixture of the political with the aesthetic. The message is overtly plain. Horwitz minces no words in assuring that her viewpoint "takes no prisoners". David Attwood's Oak Trees is a very literal reproducing of one of the icons of 1970s conceptual art, Michael Craig-Martin's An Oak Tree (1973). I saw this in the 1976 Biennale of Sydney and while nonplussed, was deeply intrigued. The artist placed a glass of water on a shelf accompanied by a text declaring that what viewers see is in fact an oak tree. Attwood's title is Oak Trees and he adds a series of drawings of other artists' interpretations of the glass of water/oak tree. Dorte Conroy's variations on a theme of form and colour capitalise on simple geometric forms and their realignment, formally and tonally, to produce a rigorous and engaging body of work.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/MxhEgQKUJhZgHxwVaKiqcq/dbbc2604-765b-45c3-ba75-b53a67baac52.jpg/r0_0_4032_2278_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg