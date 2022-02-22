whats-on, food-and-wine,

Some district kitchen gardeners planted green seed potatoes in early springtime and kept mounding or "hilling" the soil/cow manure/compost around the plants as they grew. Scott Burns, manager of the Heritage Nursery in Yarralumla told me last week they could have started bandicooting new potatoes by December. In late January a Monaro gardening friend did her first tentative dig and was excited to harvest 15 Dutch cream potatoes. There's something about potatoes. This non-techno writer always pores over the Jaycar Electronics catalogue which accompanies The Canberra Times every few months. Pre-Christmas there was an ad for a "potato clock". When assembled, it can generate enough electricity to run a digital clock by plugging two electrodes into two potatoes. I mentioned it to the lunch pals and four of the males dashed off to buy one. As a party swap gift the recipient used water and salt to run his clock. Tomatoes and lemons also work. In 2020 a competition for the best rhubarb jam/relish was run by former cherry orchardist from Young, Michael Fawcett, who now lives in Sydney. Canberra's Kirsten Lawson received the silver 'people's choice' award. This season the fruit of choice was rockmelon, not easy to grow for Canberrans but the ACT was again represented by Kirsten to be joined by Carol Quashie-Williams. On February 5 there was an afternoon tea with rockmelon jam tasting on scones. The raffle was drawn and the winner of a spiffing "Melon Jam Rocks" jacket, created by model/actor/designer Carolyn Donovan, was former Food & Wine editor Kirsten Lawson. As Professional in Schools and working for the Department of Agriculture, Carol provided a gift pack of Australia's fruit, nuts and vegetables playing cards. She also delivered to Michael some Donkey Balls tomato plants purchased at the Heritage Nursery in Yarralumla (first seen in Scott Burns' home garden in Kitchen Garden on March 16, 2016). Carol has been experimenting with growing tomatoes in pots for people who live in flats. Cocktail tomatoes were ripening at the start of February while other varieties were huge but still green. The two primary schools with which she is involved are sending produce to the Royal Canberra Show this week. Last week Kitchen Garden promised to share the twisted bread tear 'n' share recipe, made by Gordon Christie at Canberra Tannery in Oaks Estate, to a recipe from Jamie Oliver and Jimmy Doherty's Friday Night Feasts. Here it is. 500g strong white bread flour, plus extra for dusting 1 tsp of sea salt 1 x 7g sachet of dried yeast olive oil 100g black olives 1 clove garlic, optional 6 sun-dried tomatoes 1 bunch fresh basil (30g) 100g parmesan cheese 2 x 125g balls of mozzarella Put the flour and sea salt into a large bowl and make a well in the middle. In a jug, mix the yeast into 300ml of lukewarm water, then gradually pour it into the well, stirring and bringing in the flour from the outside to form a dough. Knead on a flour-dusted surface for 10 minutes, or until smooth and springy. Place back in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a damp tea towel and leave to prove in a warm place for 1 hour or until doubled in size. Meanwhile, destone the olives and peel the garlic and pound with the sun-dried tomatoes into a rough paste in a pestle and mortar. Add most of the basil leaves and a small pinch of salt, and bash again until you have a paste. Finely grate in most of the parmesan, add a big pinch of black pepper, then muddle in 4 tablespoons of olive oil. On a lightly floured surface, divide the bread into two equal pieces, then roll into a ball and stretch our into two identical circles roughly about 28cm wide. Place one of the circles on a lined baking sheet, then spread the olive paste all over the dough right to the edge, then tear over the mozzarella. Cover with the other circle and press down tightly to seal. Position a small jar in the centre then carefully make 12 evenly spaced cuts, starting from near the glass all the way out to the edge. One by one, pick up each piece of bread and twist three times before laying neatly back down on the tray, poke in the remaining basil leaves, then cover lightly with a damp cloth and leave to prove again in a warm place for one hour or until doubled in size. Preheat oven to 190C. Finely grate remaining cheese over bread and srizzle over a tiny amount of olive oil. Gently place in middle of the oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden. Leave to rest for 15 minutes before tucking in.

