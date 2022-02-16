news, latest-news, jai opetaia, dean lonergan, australian boxing, ausboxing, mairis briedis

Jai Opetaia has a burning desire to unify the cruiserweight division, adamant his looming world title shot is just the beginning as he looks to leave his name on Australian boxing history. The undefeated 26-year-old will get a crack at Mairis Briedis' IBF cruiserweight championship in the first world tilt bout held in Australia since 2017. Opetaia's shot at the IBF crown will take place on the Gold Coast, with promoters working to lock in a new date after Briedis contracted COVID-19 and then the flu. Late April or early May looms as the likely timeframe, with the fight originally slated for April 6 now poised to be delayed by three to four weeks. Opetaia holds a 21-0 record leading into the world title bout, adamant he is about to unlock his potential after undergoing surgery to fix a broken hand he'd been fighting with for five years. MORE SPORT Opetaia's promoter Dean Lonergan was the man orchestrating the last world title fight on these shores, which came when Jeff Horn defended his welterweight strap against Gary Corcoran in December of 2017. Horn had captured the welterweight title with a stunning victory over the legendary Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane, with the sunshine state now poised to host another of Australian boxing's biggest moments. "It's huge. They keep bringing up the Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn fight. Even just to be compared to something like that and to have my own little print on Australian boxing history will just be awesome," Opetaia told The Canberra Times. "This is only the title fight. I want to unify it. We've got big plans after this one. This is another stepping stone to where I want to go. This isn't the end. This is just the goal and then it's done. I want multiple world titles in a few years man, multiple. "It's just a bonus, fighting for a world title is something I've been chasing for a long time. To be able to do it here in my home country, it's awesome. I'm just so excited to be able to fight in front of Australia." Lonergan's long-term vision has Opetaia winning a world title on home soil and then unifying the division before a move up to heavyweight. Such a move would see him follow in the footsteps of Evander Holyfield, David Haye and more recently Oleksandr Usyk, who have won titles in both divisions. But first comes the challenge of dethroning the 37-year-old Latvian, whose only blemish on his 28-1 professional record came at the hands of Usyk. Briedis made an appearance at Wednesday's press conference via a pre-recorded message, adamant age would be no barrier against the younger Australian. "I feel much more confident in my abilities and I feel like I'm 25," Briedis said. "I'll come to Australia to show my best." But Opetaia says the "fact he's talking about his age means he's worried about it", with the home crowd favourite poised to enter the ring feeling like a brand new fighter. "I'm feeling good, feeling strong. I just got my hand fixed and I'm feeling like a whole new fighter in a way. I'm definitely seeing my hand raised at the end of the fight," Opetaia said. "It's huge. Just being able to train at a higher intensity, it's just increased everything. My strength, my fitness, my mental state as well, just being able to walk into a gym without a swollen left hand makes a big difference. "It took me a while to get that confidence back with throwing certain punches. I always hurt it whether it was the left to the body or left uppercuts. Now I've been doing so much sparring and so much training that it's fully back. I'm throwing good counter punches with it and stuff like that. I'm excited." Opetaia's shot at the world title will kick off a blockbuster period for boxing in Australia as George Kambosos Jr edges towards a title defence on home soil. Kambosos' next fight is slated for June 5 at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium. Former lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko has reportedly agreed to a deal which includes a rematch clause for a lucrative rematch in Australia should Kambosos lose. The Australian is yet to sign. Devin Haney is also in contention for the bout which will take place on a Sunday afternoon in Australia to accommodate a prime-time United States television audience on a Saturday night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/6a356f07-9088-44ad-9818-96e877804a9c.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg