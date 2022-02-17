Times Past: February 17, 1947

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

The results of a controversial liquor referendum in NSW were outlined on the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1947. NSW citizens voted on the proposal of extending hotel trading hours beyond 6pm. Although it would have been reasonable for one to assume that people would have voted in favour of longer hours of alcohol consumption, the majority of voters opted for the retention of a 6pm closing time. Rev. Hector Harrison commented on the decision, saying NSW's decision meant Canberra could not possibly extend their hours of trading. The prohibition in Canberra from 1911 to 1928 had seen the city's residents flock to Queanbeyan for their fix of beer, but if Canberra were to extend its own hours, the roles would be reversed, and there would be a rush from Queanbeyan to Canberra each night at 6pm. Mr Harrison said the problem was how to solve the congestion at bars during the 6pm rush. This issue could be solved by more licensed hotels, but only for another issue to present itself - people who wanted a hotel away from a liquor fueled environment. Canberra was thought to be a unique city in that its restricted size allowed for experimentation around the liquor trade to see what would be suitable for moderating alcohol consumption. Mr Harrison conceded that Australians would drink regardless of the law, so the focus had to be shifted from abolishing liquor traffic, to controlling it. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/689989

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/b9393c60-bebc-4fe9-83f3-fd46056ce308.png/r47_83_421_294_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg