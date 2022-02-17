news, latest-news,

Pop-up wine bar, The Pop Inn, is celebrating its fifth birthday on Saturday with an afternoon of Sunshine and Citrus in Telopea Park. Pop Inn founder Kimberley Ohayon said the past five years had been "an amazing experience". "Celebrating this milestone is the perfect opportunity to throw a community party, to thank our regulars and to meet new friends," she said. The celebration starts at 1pm on Saturday. Enjoy fish and chips by The Italian Traveller, wine tastings, live music from Rhythm and Girl and a range of citrus-inspired cocktail specials to set the mood. Patrons are encouraged to bring along their own picnic rugs so they can remain socially distanced over the afternoon. "When we started out with the Pop Inn, I had no idea that people would embrace it so much," Kimberley said. "I am so proud of our superstar team and grateful for those early adopters who took a chance on us. "We look forward to many more fun and relaxed afternoons and we'll continue to provide a local getaway in the beautiful parks and hidden gems of Canberra."

