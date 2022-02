news, latest-news,

Their evening show is sold out but a special matinee show has been added for Dave Graney and Claire Moore, who are performing at Smith's Alternative on Sunday. The new show is for 4pm to 6pm on Sunday and tickets to that are also selling fast. The cool couple are live on stage after keeping fans entertained with online shows as they were locked down in Melbourne during the pandemic. Tickets are at www.smithsalternative.com/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/362fc6f2-6471-40b8-a161-506a15f729a8.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg